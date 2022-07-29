CIBC Asset Management announces final valuation for terminating CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC CM CM – CIBC Asset Management Inc.(CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today the final net asset value (NAV) and net proceeds for CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF CMCE and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF CMUE (common units) and CMUE (hedged units). Collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs".
As announced on May 16, 2022, the CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at CAMI's request as of market close on July 26, 2022, and will be terminated as of the close of business today, July 29, 2022.
Effective today, the net proceeds of each of the CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs will be distributed to the CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs unitholders on a pro-rata basis as detailed in the table below.
The final NAV per unit consists of the following:
CIBC ETF
Ticker symbols
Income per unit ($)
Capital per unit ($)
Final NAV per unit ($)
CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF
CMCE
$0.0000
$22.0187
$22.0187
CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (Common units)
CMUE
$0.0000
$25.4201
$25.4201
CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (Hedged units)
CMUE.F
$0.0000
$25.2747
$25.2747
