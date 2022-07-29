Solar Electricity Global Market to Reach $357.1 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 23.3%

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Electricity Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global solar electricity market reached a value of nearly $57,253.3 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% since 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% to nearly $125,572.3 million by 2026. Also, the market is expected to grow to $ 357,159.4 million in 2031 at a CAGR of 23.3%.
Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, high cost of diesel power, initiatives by companies to promote solar electricity, and a rise in research and development (R&D) investments. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were slow adoption rate, lack of clarity in rooftop solar policies, cost of power, and lack of implementation of incentives and net metering subsidy implementation.
Going forward, an urge to go green and corporate CSR, rising urbanization and technological advancements are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the solar electricity market in the future include impact of COVID-19 and delaying projects under construction.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the solar electricity market, accounting for 47.0% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, North America, and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the solar electricity market will be South America, and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 27.3% and 26.6% respectively from 2021-2026.
Market Trends
- Increasing Usage Of Digitization And Artificial Intelligence
- Adoption Of Blockchain Technology
- Supportive Government Initiatives
- Improvement In Solar Storage Solutions
- Rise Of Floating Solar Photovoltaics
Scope:
Markets Covered:
- 1) By Technology: Photovoltaic Systems; Concentrated Solar Power Systems
- 2) By Solar Module: Monocrystalline; Polycrystalline; Cadmium Telluride; Amorphous Silicon Cells; Others
- 3) By End User: Residential; Commercial
Scope:
Markets Covered:
- 1) By Technology: Photovoltaic Systems; Concentrated Solar Power Systems
- 2) By Solar Module: Monocrystalline; Polycrystalline; Cadmium Telluride; Amorphous Silicon Cells; Others
- 3) By End User: Residential; Commercial
Key Topics Covered:
1. Solar Electricity Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
7. Solar Electricity Market Characteristics
8. Solar Electricity Market Trends and Strategies
9. Impact Of COVID-19 On Solar Electricity Market
10. Global Solar Electricity Market Size And Growth
11. Global Solar Electricity Market Segmentation
12. Solar Electricity Market, Regional And Country Analysis
13. Asia-Pacific Solar Electricity Market
14. Western Europe Solar Electricity Market
15. Eastern Europe Solar Electricity Market
16. North America Solar Electricity Market
17. South America Solar Electricity Market
18. Middle East Solar Electricity Market
19. Africa Solar Electricity Market
20. Solar Electricity Global Market Competitive Landscape
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Solar Electricity Global Market
22. Solar Electricity Market Opportunities And Strategies
23. Solar Electricity Market Conclusions And Recommendations
24. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- SPIC Solar
- Enel SpA
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Engie
- Adani Green Energy Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5v4ql
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.