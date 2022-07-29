Calcium Nitrate Global Market Report 2022: Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Calcium Nitrate market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2022, China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026
The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.82% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Factors such as growing consumption of agricultural commodities, rising threat of plant diseases, and concerns over shrinking arable land and associated yield losses fueled widespread demand for chemical fertilizers, thereby accelerating the sales of agricultural grade calcium nitrate. Proven efficacy of calcium nitrate in providing key nutrients, nitrogen and calcium, needed for development and growth of plants in the form of base fertilizer, topdressing fertilizer, foliar fertilizer, and regenerative fertilizer have widened the overall market for calcium nitrate. Similarly, the massive expansion in wastewater treatment programs worldwide has created substantial opportunities for calcium nitrate market.
Against the backdrop of large-scale pollution of natural water resources due to industrial wastes, urban sewage and other pollutants, and growing concerns over scarcity of safe drinking water, investments on wastewater treatment grew robustly in several parts of the world. The scenario produced high-quality opportunities to Calcium Nitrate, a best-in-class deodoring agent in wastewater treatment processes.
Likewise, the progressive expansion in concrete manufacturing on the back of healthy tide in construction and infrastructure sectors, aided substantial growth in the Calcium Nitrate market. Calcium Nitrate, which was originally utilized as a setting accelerator in concrete making, expanded its role over the last two decades to offer a reliable antifreeze admixture, long-term strength enhancing agent, and plasticizer in concrete manufacturing.
Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured):
- ADOB
- GFS Chemicals, Inc.
- Haifa Group
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd.
- San Corporation
- Sasol Ltd.
- SQM S.A.
- Sterling Chemicals
- URALCHEM JSC
- Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd.
- Yara International ASA
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers
- Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations
- Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops
- Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market
- Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population
- Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields
- Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants
- Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses
- Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection
- Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion
- Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater
- Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well
- Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment
- Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies
- Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well
- Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing
- Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand
- Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector
- Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects
- Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k03uj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.