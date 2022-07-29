Calcium Nitrate Global Market Report 2022: Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Calcium Nitrate market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2022, China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.82% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Factors such as growing consumption of agricultural commodities, rising threat of plant diseases, and concerns over shrinking arable land and associated yield losses fueled widespread demand for chemical fertilizers, thereby accelerating the sales of agricultural grade calcium nitrate. Proven efficacy of calcium nitrate in providing key nutrients, nitrogen and calcium, needed for development and growth of plants in the form of base fertilizer, topdressing fertilizer, foliar fertilizer, and regenerative fertilizer have widened the overall market for calcium nitrate. Similarly, the massive expansion in wastewater treatment programs worldwide has created substantial opportunities for calcium nitrate market.

Against the backdrop of large-scale pollution of natural water resources due to industrial wastes, urban sewage and other pollutants, and growing concerns over scarcity of safe drinking water, investments on wastewater treatment grew robustly in several parts of the world. The scenario produced high-quality opportunities to Calcium Nitrate, a best-in-class deodoring agent in wastewater treatment processes.

Likewise, the progressive expansion in concrete manufacturing on the back of healthy tide in construction and infrastructure sectors, aided substantial growth in the Calcium Nitrate market. Calcium Nitrate, which was originally utilized as a setting accelerator in concrete making, expanded its role over the last two decades to offer a reliable antifreeze admixture, long-term strength enhancing agent, and plasticizer in concrete manufacturing.



Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers

Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations

Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing

Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects

Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

