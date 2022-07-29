DISH Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corp. DISH will host a conference call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to discuss its second quarter results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID and ask for the "DISH Network Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call."
Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) and (323) 701-0160
Conference ID: 4146227
Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call and have the passcode ready to ensure timely participation.
A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.
DISH will distribute its financial results prior to the call, which will also be posted to the Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com.
About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation DISH is a Fortune 200 company.
