UneMeta, the NFT Incubator, Trading and SocialFi Platform, Raises $5 Million

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 July 2022, UneMeta, an NFT incubator, trading and SocialFi platform recently announced the closing of a $5 million funding round led by the Jasmy Foundation, Japan's top Internet of Things (IoT) blockchain platform. Among the other participants were SPB, Avatar DAO, CGV FoF, Consensus Lab, K24 Ventures, Taihill Venture, and etc.
For this funding round, Ann, the Co-founder of UneMeta, said the following:
"UneMeta aims to increase its brand influence by bringing higher quality NFT projects and services to the NFT market, and providing value to the industry by establishing better community services and a better product experience."
Jasmy is the world leading IoT blockchain platform. It was founded in Tokyo, Japan, in 2016 by Kazumasa Sato, a former executive of Sony Group. Many of the team's core members are Sony veterans. In terms of tokenomics design, technology development, and ecosystem construction, all members have tremendous experiences and plenty of resources to draw from. Jasmy aims to develop and provide various services for data security and sharing in the metaverse and Internet of Things (IoT) era and is one of the most well-known and largest blockchain platforms in Japan.
STONE, Chief Representative of the Jasmy Foundation, is confident about UneMeta's future.
"The Asia Pacific region is a very attractive ground for Web3 development. UneMeta is a rising player in this field and will lead the new NFT ecosystem."
UneMeta has many years of experience in discovering and incubating new IP, and has built up a portfolio of top IP resources. Jasmy was born in Japan, a country that produces massive cultural IP, and has a particularly profound understanding and rich resources in IP cultivation and commercial operations. In the future, UneMeta will join hands with Jasmy and focus on the Asia-pacific market to seize the powerful opportunities behind high-quality IP assets. They will also explore business models that are suitable for Web3 with excellent IP, and formulate a win-win strategy to grow the community. Furthermore, the team will continue to unlock the commercial value of high-quality IP in physical and virtual space.
In addition, they are planning to officially launch the world's first NFT serial with original audio tracks of the famous Japanese voice actress Hanazawa Kana in August, which is the representative project of this platform as it advances its Web3 process.
UneMeta is both a NFT marketplace and social space. UneMeta emphasizes community, and always considers giving back to community contributors the most important in Web3. With an "Action to Earn" philosophy, they will launch commission sharing and loral points systems in Q3 of 2022. At that time, a community-driven NFT platform with maximum cultural value will be presented.
About UneMeta
UneMeta provides premium NFT incubation services, transaction marketplace, and space for users to socially interact. With a variety of innovative gameplay, tremendous IP resources, and a strong community foundation, UneMeta can provide NFT holders with more security and transaction fees, within higher quality NFT transactions and SocialFi experiences.
In the future, UneMeta will become a revolutionary sustainable model for exploring and applying NFTs, metaverses, and blockchains, which continue to improve customers' experience. Follow UneMeta on social media now, learn more about its project and development:
Website：https://unemeta.com/
Twitter：https://twitter.com/Une_Metaverse
Discord：discord.gg/unemeta
SOURCE UneMeta
