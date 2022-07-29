Your Face MD Embraces Innovation With Acquisition of Clarity II Laser Hair Removal Machine

Dr. Rubinstein, Dual Board-Certified Surgeon, Uses Cutting-Edge Device To Minimize Treatment Times

NEWBURGH, N.Y., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ran Rubinstein, commonly known as "Your Face MD," acquires a state-of-the-art Clarity II Laser Hair Removal Machine. Clarity II is a digitally powered, dual-wavelength platform laser from Lutronic Intelligent Care. Ran Rubinstein MD Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists is thrilled to improve patient experience and care by acquiring this intelligent device. When using Clarity II, laser hair removal treatments can be completed two times faster with greater efficacy when removing fine hairs. Dr. Rubinstein's med spa patients will have the opportunity to remove unwanted body hair in less time with fewer sessions using this device. As a renowned facial plastic surgeon in Hudson Valley, New York, Dr. Rubinstein is devoted to serving his patients with the safest and most effective medical equipment.

Ran Rubinstein MD Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists provide a wide range of top-tier med spa services, including CoolSculpting, hair restoration, QWO cellulite treatment, and laser treatments. In addition to laser spider vein and stretch mark removal procedures, laser hair removal is a highly sought-after non-invasive treatment. Male and female patients interested in removing unwanted facial or body hair can participate in laser hair removal treatments quickly and safely. When it comes to hair removal treatments, laser hair removal is the gold standard in terms of pain, convenience, and efficiency. Dr. Rubinstein has recently upgraded to the Clarity II Laser Hair Removal Machine to provide faster and more effective treatments for patients of all skin types. This brilliant machine utilizes IntelliTrak™ technology to deliver more consistent treatment coverage throughout large areas. Clarity II also provides Dr. Rubinstein and his team with real-time skin temperature feedback and shorter pulse widths throughout the procedure.

Dr. Rubinstein has devoted his career to furthering medicine by training future surgeons as a clinical professor and leading physician trainer. Along with giving back to the medical community, Dr. Rubinstein is an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. Dr. Rubinstein's vast professional experience and commitment to patient care have earned him a reputation for excellence among his peers, students, and patients. Patient satisfaction and comfort, along with positive experiences, are at the forefront of Dr. Rubinstein's medical practice. For this reason, patients routinely travel and specifically seek out Dr. Rubinstein's highly specialized services for aesthetic laser and injectable procedures. Dr. Rubinstein serves his patients with unparalleled laser, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery expertise as a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon.

Dr. Ran Rubinstein, the leading aesthetic care provider in Hudson Valley, is excited to provide patients with faster and more effective laser hair removal treatments using the new Clarity II machine. To learn more about laser hair removal treatments at Your Face MD, please visit https://www.yourfacemd.com/.

