/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to highlight progress of the Canada Digital Adoption Program in Atlantic Canada/

HALIFAX, NS, July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will highlight an important development regarding the Canada Digital Adoption Program. She will be joined by Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants.
Date:
Friday, July 29, 2022
Time:
9:15 am (AT)
Location:
Halifax Partnership
Nova Centre, North Tower
1675 Grafton Street, Suite 701
Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Members of the media must confirm their attendance with Alice Hansen no later than 5:00 pm (ET) on July 28 to ensure guidelines for gatherings and physical distancing are respected.
- Members of the media are asked to arrive no later than 15 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin.
Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.