Sim Shalom offers live Jazz-inspired services in New York for the 5783 High Holidays

Rabbi Blane and his musical quartet will offer services live at the Bitter End and at Silvana in Harlem for the High Holidays. These live services are always sold out and well received.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rabbi Steven Blane and Sim Shalom, the online synagogue, will bring his jazz quartet for High Holiday Services to the iconic Bitter End in the West Village on Rosh Hashanah Monday, September 26th, and Yom Kippur, October 5th at 10:30am.

Here is a link to view a service from the past.

Rabbi Blane and his quartet will also reprise the successful "Dinner & Kol Nidre" service at Silvanna in Harlem on Tuesday, October 4th at 4:30 PM. Sim Shalom will have a zoom option again this year for those who cannot be in New York or are not able to attend in person.

ALL Ticket options are available here.

Clearly ahead of his time, ten years prior to covid, Rabbi Steven Blane founded Congregation Sim Shalom which was the world's only fully online synagogue and offered worship services.

At the same time he founded the online Rabbinical School, JSLI- Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute. To date, Rabbi Blane and his staff have trained and ordained more than 200 Rabbis and Cantors who are serving Jewish communities around the world.

In past years, Rabbi Blane led Jazzy High Holiday Services with his Quartet for sold-out crowds at the iconic Bitter End club in the West Village of Manhattan.

This year, there will be just 70 seats available for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur morning Services. For lucky New-Yorkers in the know, spending High Holidays at an iconic venue with a creative and musical Rabbi and his band will be an experience to be savored.

ABOUT JEWISH SPIRITUAL LEADERS INSTITUTE, SIM SHALOM AND RABBI STEVE BLANE

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2010 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leader's Institute, http://www.jsli.net, the online professional rabbinical program and founder of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities at http://www.ujuc.org.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit our website or call 201-338-0165.

