OAN Partners with NetRange to Expand its CTV Reach Globall

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news announced today that it is now available through a partnership with NetRange in the U.S. and a phased rollout will also expand its reach to more than 50 million NetRange equipped devices globally by year end.
In recent months, OAN has more than doubled its FAST distribution worldwide now reaching more than 250 million monthly active users through partnerships with leading streaming platforms and CTV devices including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Vizio, TCL and VIDAA. As part of the deal, AWE Plus, a second entertainment channel also owned by Herring Networks, will be made available across the NetRange footprint globally, as well.
"We continue to see a very loyal and passionate audience for our OAN content globally and as we strive to add more access, our ongoing multi-platform viewership totals and trends truly support this," said Alex Kopacz, EVP Content Distribution and Strategy at OAN. "NetRange has long been a leader in the space and the opportunity to bring OAN and its brand recognition into new content verticals is exciting."
Founded in Germany in 2009 as a pioneer for Smart TV portals and ecosystems, NetRange has become the fastest growing Smart TV white-label solutions provider worldwide. It's cloud-based App portal comes complete with fully copyrighted content and is integrated with leading Smart TV global brands, ODMs, mainboard manufacturers and other connected devices such as Smart Projector and OTT Set Top Box platforms.
One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday. In addition, the network features four weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS, TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney, and THE REAL STORY. OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. In addition, the OAN LIVE app is available on your favorite connected devices. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.
For more information, contact:
Ryan Clitchley, Press Contact
Herring Networks, Inc.
Phone: 858-270-6900 x 105
press@oann.com
SOURCE One America News Network
