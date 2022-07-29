2022 SafeSend Summit: Client Centric and Future Focused

SafeSend welcomed tax and accounting professionals from across the country to the company's headquarters for two days of discussion and collaboration during the 2022 SafeSend Summit. Focused on the future of tax engagement, front line tax staff, firm partners, and members of the SafeSend executive team along with product and customer success managers, gathered to share ideas and get a glimpse of things to come.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeSend welcomed tax and accounting professionals from across the country to the company's headquarters for two days of discussion and collaboration during the 2022 SafeSend Summit. Focused on the future of tax engagement, front line tax staff, firm partners, and members of the SafeSend executive team along with product and customer success managers, gathered to share ideas and get a glimpse of things to come.

"SafeSend has always kept an eye on the future and our ears open to feedback from our customers," said Steve Dusablon, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

Attendees enjoyed educational sessions such as Operational Excellence Rountables and a sneak peek of future products and enhancements. Dinner at a downtown Ann Arbor venue provided an opportunity for socializing and creative ideas to flow in a less structured environment. Sessions on day two focused on market and user research, client experience, and open discussion.

"Gathering together to listen first-hand to partners, managers, and staff from firms of all sizes helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what they need and what additional automation tools we can develop to be helpful and make the biggest impact," noted Rahul Chandran, Chief Technology Officer.

"Bringing firm representatives together for the opportunity to collaborate and share ideas is beneficial both for SafeSend and our role in helping firms increase efficiency, and for the firms to glean ideas from each other," commented Scott Fleszar, Chief Executive Officer.

Rounding out the SafeSend Summit, speaker Samantha Mansfield, Senior Consultant at ConvergenceCoaching, LLC, and Founder of Samantha Mansfield, LLC, delivered the keynote address, Intentionally Creating a Digital Client Experience, and discussed goals and metrics to track success with attendees.

About SafeSend®

SafeSend's mission is to automate the tax and accounting profession with innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better. Progressive CPA firms and tax professionals rely on our unique and robust solutions to make their lives easier and their work more enjoyable.

SafeSend offers several foundational technology solutions for the tax and accounting profession. Our flagship offering, SafeSend Returns® is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms digitally assemble, securely deliver, and quickly capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Additional tools we offer include, TicTie Calculate®, an Adobe® Acrobat® plug-in for accounting professionals, and SafeSend Exchange™, the secure, bi-directional file exchange system. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our digital solutions.

Media Contact

Angela Teeple, SafeSend, 734-418-9836, angela.teeple@safesend.com

Twitter

SOURCE SafeSend