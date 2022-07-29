3D Dental Scanners Market to Register USD 689.59 Mn growth, Segmentations by Product, Type, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Dental Scanners Market size is expected to grow by USD 689.59 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.43% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the 3D Dental Scanners Market growth is increasing affordability among people. The dental scanners Market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., 3Shape AS, AGE Solutions Srl, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Densys, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, IMES icore GmbH, KaVo Dental GmbH, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG among others.
North America will account for 39% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for 3D dental scanners. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. In North America, the market for 3D dental scanners is expected to rise throughout the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of edentulism, tooth cavities, and periodontal diseases brought on by poor eating habits in both adults and children.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3M Co.
- 3Shape AS
- AGE Solutions Srl
- Align Technology Inc.
- Amann Girrbach AG
- Aniwaa Pte. Ltd.
- Carestream Dental LLC
- Condor Technologies NV
- Densys
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- KaVo Dental GmbH
- Medit Corp.
- Midmark Corp.
3D Dental Scanners Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 689.59 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.67
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Co., 3Shape AS, AGE Solutions Srl, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Densys, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, imes icore GmbH, KaVo Dental GmbH, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Intraoral 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Hand-held 3D dental scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 CBCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on CBCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on CBCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on CBCT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on CBCT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 3D dental light scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on 3D dental light scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on 3D dental light scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on 3D dental light scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on 3D dental light scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 3D dental laser scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on 3D dental laser scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on 3D dental laser scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on 3D dental laser scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on 3D dental laser scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 60: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Chart of Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview of factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 107: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 11.4 3Shape AS
- Exhibit 112: 3Shape AS - Overview
- Exhibit 113: 3Shape AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: 3Shape AS - Key offerings
- 11.5 AGE Solutions Srl
- Exhibit 115: AGE Solutions Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 116: AGE Solutions Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: AGE Solutions Srl - Key offerings
- 11.6 Align Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 118: Align Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Carestream Dental LLC
- Exhibit 122: Carestream Dental LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Carestream Dental LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Carestream Dental LLC - Key offerings
- 11.8 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Exhibit 125: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Hexagon AB
- Exhibit 130: Hexagon AB - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Hexagon AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Hexagon AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Hexagon AB - Segment focus
- 11.10 KaVo Dental GmbH
- Exhibit 134: KaVo Dental GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 135: KaVo Dental GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: KaVo Dental GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.11 Planmeca Group
- Exhibit 137: Planmeca Group - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Planmeca Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Planmeca Group - Key offerings
- 11.12 Straumann Holding AG
- Exhibit 140: Straumann Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Straumann Holding AG - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 148: Research methodology
- Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 150: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
