London Law Firm Rate Report 2022: UK Partner Rates to Rise 4-9%

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "London Law Firm Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.



The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff) for 2020-2023 of all the major law firms practicing in London including the Magic Circle, other large UK and EU based law firms and US law firms; 200 total.



The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the publisher's Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the publisher's Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Section 1: Magic Circle Rates

1.1 Magic Circle Combined Rates

1.2 Magic Circle Individual Firm Rates



Section 2: UK Firms Rates

2.1 UK Firms Combined Rates

2.2 UK Firms Individual Firm Rates



Section 3: US Firms Rates

3.1 US Firms Combined Rates

3.2 US Firms Individual Firm Rates



Companies Mentioned

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

& Hamilton LLP Clyde & Co LLP

Cooley LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP DLA Piper LLP (US)

Eversheds Sutherland

Herbert Smith Freehills

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Milbank LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Paul Hastings LLP

Pinsent Masons LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Slaughter and May

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Watson Farley & Williams LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wa7zbj

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets