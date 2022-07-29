Dairy Stabilizers to Record US$ 122.2 Million Sales by 2032 as Consumption of Dairy Products Continue to Surge

Rapid Shift Towards Vegetarian Ingredients to Push Sales of Agar in Dairy Stabilizers Market

Fact.MR's latest report presents an in-depth analysis of dairy stabilizers market by breaking it down into various segments including type, end use, and region. It provides compelling insights into growth drivers, restraints, and consumer demands influencing dairy stabilizers sales. Besides this, it analyzes various growth strategies adopted by market players to increase their revenue share in the market.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dairy stabilizers market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 73.3 million in 2022. With rising usage of dairy stabilizers in products such as cheese, cream, yogurt, and beverages, the overall demand for dairy stabilizers is poised to grow at 5.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Diary stabilizers are stabilizing agents added to dairy products to help maintain or enhance their original texture, and physical and chemical characteristics. Various stabilizing products such as natural gums, pectin, agar, starch, and gelatin are being used to provide stability to dairy products. These stabilizers have become indispensable substances in dairy products of high rheology.

Growing importance of stabilization of dairy products coupled with rising need for increasing shelf life of dairy products is expected to push the demand for dairy stabilizers during the forecast period.

Dairy product manufacturers are increasingly incorporating dairy stabilizers in their products to enhance the shelf life of dairy products and get proper consistency without altering their flavor, texture, or appearance.

Similarly, rising demand for dairy-based products across the world due to their high nutritional content is anticipated to drive the growth of dairy stabilizers market during the forthcoming decade.

Demand is mostly high for agar due to its cost effectiveness and highly effective nature. It has in fact become an ideal vegetarian alternative to gelatin in the food industry. Fact.MR Predicts the agar segment to grow at a steady pace during the assessment period.

Regionally, Europe is anticipated to remain the most dominant dairy stabilizers market, accounting for nearly 1/4th revenue share of the global market in 2022. Growth in Europe dairy stabilizers market is driven by rising usage of dairy stabilizers in various applications, increasing consumption of dairy-based products, and supportive government policies.

Key Takeaways:

Based on type, agar segment will continue to remain the most remunerative in the global dairy stabilizers market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of 23.6% of the dairy stabilizers market in 2022.

is expected to account for the largest share of 23.6% of the dairy stabilizers market in 2022. With rising consumption of dairy-based products, North America currently holds 17.9% share of the global market.

currently holds 17.9% share of the global market. Demand for dairy stabilizers is anticipated to rise at a steady pace across Asia pacific during the forecast period.

pacific during the forecast period. China is likely to remain the most lucrative market for dairy stabilizers in Asia pacific.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for dairy-based products is a key factor augmenting growth in the global dairy stabilizers market.

Increasing need for improving the quality and shelf life of dairy products will continue to push the demand for dairy stabilizers.

Favorable government support and introduction of novel dairy stabilizers is likely to boost the sales of dairy stabilizers during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Rising popularity of plant-based milk and milk products and increasing vegan population are expected to limit the growth of dairy stabilizers market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading dairy stabilizers manufacturers are focusing on developing improved and application-specific dairy stabilizers to assure product stability while also adding desirable features.

For instance,

In October 2021 , CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredients, launched GENU® Pectin YM-SAL 200, an improved stabilizing solution for salted buttermilk.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Fuerst Day Lawson.

Tate & Lyle

TIC Gums, Inc.

Palsgaard

International Food Products Company (IFPC)

CONDIO GmbH

Blendhub Corp

Chr. Hansen

Cargill, Incorporated.

Ashland Industries Europe GmbH

Kerry Inc.

Agropur Cooperative

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Advanced Food Systems

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Calpro Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Fiberstar, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Dairy Stabilizers Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global dairy stabilizers market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the dairy stabilizers market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Natural Gums

Pectin

Agar

Starch

Gelatin

By End Use:

Cheese

Frozen Dairy Products

Cream

Yogurt

Beverages

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Dairy Stabilizers Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the dairy stabilizers market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global dairy stabilizers market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the dairy stabilizers market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the dairy stabilizers market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global dairy stabilizers market during 2022-2032?

