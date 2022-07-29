PayBito Extends Discount Period for White Label Crypto Exchange and Other Solutions

PayBito announced an extension in its limited-time discount offering of the globally acclaimed white label crypto exchange platform and other solutions for institutional investors.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayBito continues to garner significant interest among institutional investors seeking leverage from cryptocurrencies. The US-based crypto exchange is a notable contributor to the global expansion of the digital economy, offering critically-acclaimed white label solutions for crypto exchanges and other financial services. In its latest announcement, PayBito announced an increase in the duration of its limited period discount, providing investors a golden opportunity to venture into crypto trading services.

The discount extension applies across PayBito's globally recognized crypto exchange trading platform as well as other white label solutions. Financial institutions and fintech enterprises can also opt for solutions for crypto payment gateways, portfolio management systems, algorithmic trading, and more. In addition, the exchange also updated options for enterprises interested in crypto franchise partnerships and broker programs.

PayBito Chief and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury quoted, "The rising global acceptance of cryptocurrencies opens up a great opportunity for institutions willing to enter the digital assets trading services market. Future innovations such as the metaverse are built around a crypto economy. The worldwide crypto regulatory framework establishments also reflect the potential governments see in cryptocurrencies."

Operating all across the world, PayBito features state-of-the-art blockchain technology. The exchange has also updated its UI/UX design and security features for a safe hassle-free trading experience. PayBito comprises the latest facilities prioritizing investor asset security with options such as Firebase, three-point architecture, ERC20, BIP32, DDos, SegWit, encryption, and more. The company recently added newer tokens to its asset listing and added a desktop app version, available for free download. Prospective investors may also avail a trial version before the actual purchase.

"From its very beginning, PayBito operated on the basis of collaboration instead of competition and upheld the principles of transparency, trust, and security. Holding steadfast to these values has helped us establish a global presence with products deployed across 6 continents," concluded Chowdhury, who had previously stressed the importance of crypto security and voiced his support for bot trading.

PayBito's white label products have drawn the attention of the BFSI and Fintech industries who are utilizing cryptocurrencies for numerous purposes including cross-border payment settlements at fractional costs, bypassing the need for intermediaries. The exchange has offered white label solutions across the UAE, Malta, UK, US, Canada, and more. PayBito also offers crypto banking, crypto-collateralized lending, and crypto custody solutions.

PayBito's latest offering presents a great chance for institutions and financial services to establish their own crypto trading services. The globally acclaimed white label products help in expediting the process, built with a focus on innovation and exceeding consumer expectations.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

Media Contact

COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info

SOURCE PayBito