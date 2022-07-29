David Rhea's newly released "Our Why Is More Important than Our What" is a thoughtful discussion of the importance of the motivation behind one's faith

"Our Why Is More Important than Our What" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Rhea is an enjoyable and encouraging approach to reflecting on one's connection with God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Why Is More Important than Our What": a helpful resource for those seeking clarity and empowerment of faith. "Our Why Is More Important than Our What" is the creation of published author David Rhea, who graduated from Modesto High School. Rhea then went on to college, graduating from Cal Poly State, San Luis Obispo, majoring in animal science and horse husbandry, and earning a secondary teaching credential. He taught high school for seven years before shifting to the law enforcement field, retiring in 2014.

Rhea shares, "Our Why Is More Important than Our What is about how God looks at our decisions. God has always been concerned about our hearts and our relationship to him. Your why always looks to your heart's motives. What we do for the cause of Christ is important, but why we do it shows our heart's desire. We are to do the things we do because we love Jesus out of a pure motive, not because we are forced or compelled by servitude, or from some contract we think we can force onto God for admittance into heaven.

"Salvation always has been freely given upon our confession and repentance of sin, our heart's desire to accept Jesus as our Savior, and our desire to follow him the rest of our lives. Then the adventure really begins for us as we follow after Jesus, and he leads us ever deeper and deeper into his love, grace, and mercies, and we become more like him."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Rhea's new book will resonate with many as they consider Rhea's encouraging message.

Rhea shares in hopes of helping others along their spiritual journey to ultimately find and nurture a deeper connection with God.

Consumers can purchase "Our Why Is More Important than Our What" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Our Why Is More Important than Our What," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing