Dr. Harry John Visser, II's newly released "Poetic Reflection in Sedulous Romantica" is a captivating collection of expressive poetry

"Poetic Reflection in Sedulous Romantica" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Harry John Visser, II is a charming ode to the author's devotion to his beloved wife expressed through thoughtful verse.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poetic Reflection in Sedulous Romantica": a heartfelt celebration of a true love connection. "Poetic Reflection in Sedulous Romantica" is the creation of published author Dr. Harry John Visser, II. Dr. Visser's accomplishments include, but are not limited to, serving as president of the Missouri Podiatric Medical Association from 1985 to 1988 and as director of the SSM DePaul Foot and Ankle Residency Program, where he has trained one hundred and four residents and is still serving as director. He is a national and international lecturer, having given presentations in nine different countries.

Dr. Visser shares, "Dr. Harry John Visser II is an accomplished foot and ankle surgeon from St. Louis, Missouri. He has practiced for forty years and has been a residency director instructing young surgeons in foot and ankle reconstructive surgery.

"This book reflects a different side from his scientific achievements. The book reflects an array of pulchritudinous short poems. The poems reflect an ensconce from the ardors of surgical complexities. It is with great surprise that Dr. Visser discovered his own entelechy. The noted reflections represent his deep ardor for his wife of twenty-three years."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Harry John Visser, II's new book will take readers into a whirlwind romance that celebrates the soul of a beloved woman.

Dr. Visser expresses a longing and deep devotion that resonates within each emotionally charged installment.

Consumers can purchase "Poetic Reflection in Sedulous Romantica" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Poetic Reflection in Sedulous Romantica," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

