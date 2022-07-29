WCG MAGI Announces: Super Early Bird Price Ending Aug. 5 for WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West

Super Early Bird pricing ends Aug. 5 for WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West.

WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West

Oct. 16-19, 2022

Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

https://wcg.swoogo.com/MAGI-West

WCG MAGI conferences are the best value in clinical research. Which is why attending WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West makes great business sense, giving clinical trial professionals the actionable information and connections needed to enhance their clinical trials.

And right now, the best value is an even better value at $400 off. Super Early Bird pricing ends on Aug. 5, 2022.

Attendees choose from more than 70 sessions addressing the biggest clinical trial issues. After past conferences participants returned to their organization with an average of 10 practical tips they implemented for better clinical trials.

Whether they are from a sponsor, research site or CRO, a newcomer to the industry, a senior executive or somewhere in between, attendees will find what they need at WCG MAGI West, including:

Ensuring Appropriate Representation in Clinical Trials to Advance Medicine and Reduce Health Disparities

Design practical, proactive diversity plans that better advance excellence in clinical research with this session. The session includes a discussion of the FDA's recent draft guidance on clinical trial diversity plans and the work being done to promote health equity and reduce health disparities through the clinical research enterprise within the FDA's Office of Minority Health and Health Equity.

A Pro/Con Debate: Clinical Trials "as a Care Option"

In this session, two speakers debate whether the current trend of referring to "clinical trials as a care option" is a positive statement that reinforces that research participants should be offered to all patients as part of medical care or a statement that inappropriately blurs the line between medical care and clinical research, creating a therapeutic misconception.

Keynote by Mary Elizabeth Williams , On the Importance of Clinical Research: A Patient's Perspective

This patient advocate, journalist, and health and science writer — also a stage IV melanoma survivor thanks to the Phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial that saved her life — will discuss the importance of strong healthcare communication in the clinical trial setting. A doctoral candidate in Medical Humanities at Drew University, she'll share how collaborative, empathetic techniques can improve enrollment, retention and outcomes.

The Best Professional Networking Anywhere

WCG MAGI conferences are all about lasting relationships. Throughout the four-day event, facilitated peer-to-peer networking will help participants meet people from all areas of the clinical research industry and strengthen existing relationships.

WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West will empower participants to take their clinical trials to the next level. Register by Aug. 5 to get the Super Early Bird savings.

WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West

Oct. 16-19, 2022

Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

https://wcg.swoogo.com/MAGI-West

Price:

All-Access Pass:

Super Early Bird: Register by Aug. 5, 2022 — $1,095

Early Bird: Register by Sept. 16, 2022 — $1,295

After Sept. 16, 2022 — $1,495

Includes all workshops, panel discussions, sessions, meals and exhibit hall access.

Preconference Workshops Only Pass - $345.00

Includes access to the preconference workshops on Sunday only. Lunch is included.

Exhibit Hall Only Pass - $125.00

Includes access to the exhibit hall only. Lunch is not included.

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/MAGI-West

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About WCG MAGI Conferences:

WCG MAGI events connect clinical research professionals who share a deep commitment to ensuring the quality, compliance, and efficiency of clinical research that is needed to advance the delivery of therapies and devices that impact patient's lives. Professionals who attend WCG MAGI conferences benefit from: comprehensive programing including best-in-class training from seasoned faculty; standardization of best practices for clinical operations, business, and regulatory compliance; innovation forums; and peer-to-peer networking. Most importantly, the WCG MAGI experience strengthens collegiality in a way that ensures the growth and success of clinical research.

