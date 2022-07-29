WCG MAGI Announces: Super Early Bird Price Ending Aug. 5 for WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West

Super Early Bird pricing ends Aug. 5 for WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Early Bird pricing ends Aug. 5 for WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West.
WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West
Oct. 16-19, 2022
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
https://wcg.swoogo.com/MAGI-West
WCG MAGI conferences are the best value in clinical research. Which is why attending WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West makes great business sense, giving clinical trial professionals the actionable information and connections needed to enhance their clinical trials.
And right now, the best value is an even better value at $400 off. Super Early Bird pricing ends on Aug. 5, 2022.
Attendees choose from more than 70 sessions addressing the biggest clinical trial issues. After past conferences participants returned to their organization with an average of 10 practical tips they implemented for better clinical trials.
Whether they are from a sponsor, research site or CRO, a newcomer to the industry, a senior executive or somewhere in between, attendees will find what they need at WCG MAGI West, including:
- Ensuring Appropriate Representation in Clinical Trials to Advance Medicine and Reduce Health Disparities
Design practical, proactive diversity plans that better advance excellence in clinical research with this session. The session includes a discussion of the FDA's recent draft guidance on clinical trial diversity plans and the work being done to promote health equity and reduce health disparities through the clinical research enterprise within the FDA's Office of Minority Health and Health Equity.
- A Pro/Con Debate: Clinical Trials "as a Care Option"
In this session, two speakers debate whether the current trend of referring to "clinical trials as a care option" is a positive statement that reinforces that research participants should be offered to all patients as part of medical care or a statement that inappropriately blurs the line between medical care and clinical research, creating a therapeutic misconception.
- Keynote by Mary Elizabeth Williams, On the Importance of Clinical Research: A Patient's Perspective
This patient advocate, journalist, and health and science writer — also a stage IV melanoma survivor thanks to the Phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial that saved her life — will discuss the importance of strong healthcare communication in the clinical trial setting. A doctoral candidate in Medical Humanities at Drew University, she'll share how collaborative, empathetic techniques can improve enrollment, retention and outcomes.
- The Best Professional Networking Anywhere
WCG MAGI conferences are all about lasting relationships. Throughout the four-day event, facilitated peer-to-peer networking will help participants meet people from all areas of the clinical research industry and strengthen existing relationships.
WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West will empower participants to take their clinical trials to the next level. Register by Aug. 5 to get the Super Early Bird savings.
Conference Details:
WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2022 West
Oct. 16-19, 2022
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
https://wcg.swoogo.com/MAGI-West
Price:
All-Access Pass:
Super Early Bird: Register by Aug. 5, 2022 — $1,095
Early Bird: Register by Sept. 16, 2022 — $1,295
After Sept. 16, 2022 — $1,495
Includes all workshops, panel discussions, sessions, meals and exhibit hall access.
Preconference Workshops Only Pass - $345.00
Includes access to the preconference workshops on Sunday only. Lunch is included.
Exhibit Hall Only Pass - $125.00
Includes access to the exhibit hall only. Lunch is not included.
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/MAGI-West
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About WCG MAGI Conferences:
WCG MAGI events connect clinical research professionals who share a deep commitment to ensuring the quality, compliance, and efficiency of clinical research that is needed to advance the delivery of therapies and devices that impact patient's lives. Professionals who attend WCG MAGI conferences benefit from: comprehensive programing including best-in-class training from seasoned faculty; standardization of best practices for clinical operations, business, and regulatory compliance; innovation forums; and peer-to-peer networking. Most importantly, the WCG MAGI experience strengthens collegiality in a way that ensures the growth and success of clinical research.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703-538-7665, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE WCG MAGI Conferences
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.