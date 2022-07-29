Andrew Lai's newly released "My Story: Painting For His Glory" is a visually stunning collection of personal artwork

"My Story: Painting For His Glory" from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew Lai is an enjoyable art study that explores a selection of the author's most cherished creations.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Story: Painting For His Glory": a delightful collection of paintings. "My Story: Painting For His Glory" is the creation of published author Andrew Lai, who completed his high school education in the Anglo-Chinese Secondary School, Kampar, Perak, Malaysia. After his college graduation, he became a math and science teacher in Malaysia. After his immigration to San Francisco, Lai worked as a cost engineer and then became the vice president of a small construction company. All the while, he was teaching an adult Sunday school class in a Baptist church, which eventually ordained him to be the pastor.

While pastoring the church, Lai attended and graduated from the Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, California. Due to his thirty years of serving the Yiu-Mienh Baptist churches along the West Coast as their conference speaker and youth camp director, he was conferred an honorary Ph.D. of Divinity by the Evangel Christian University, Louisiana.

Lai was married to his wife, Liza, for forty years till she passed away from cancer. He has three children: his son, Daniel, is the associate regional director of Young Life in San Francisco; his daughter, Christina, is a linguist; and the youngest daughter, Emily, is an auto mechanic. All three are happily married, and each has two young children.

Lai shares, "Even though he loves art since grade school days, the author did not have a chance to attend art school. After his college graduation, as the eldest son, he needed to quickly get a job to help support his widow mother with six children. As a math and science teacher, he volunteered to be an art teacher as well because of the shortage of teachers. After getting married, he then had to work to support his own family. However, he never failed to help doing artwork for his Baptist church, like painting many a backdrop of ten feet by thirty feet for children musicals, Easter and Christmas drama, etc.

"Only after he was retired from pastoring the church that he seriously took up art as his hobby. That led him to become an international award-winning artist. Many would say he is self-guided, but he would rather refer to himself as a God-guided artist. He has painted numerous paintings of wildlife, flowers and birds, landscapes, portraits, etc. Some of the paintings as seen in this book have been sold to raise funds for missions and church-planting work. He likes to describe himself as a 'painter of His light'; that is, painting for the glory of God. Hence the title, My Story: Painting for His Glory."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Lai's new book offers a visually inspiring selection of vividly crafted works.

Lai shares in appreciation of his God-given talent and in hopes of bringing enrichment to fellow lovers of the arts.

