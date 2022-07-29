Ildefonzo Flores, MD's newly released "Flashes of God's Light: Visions and Miracles in the Life of an Internal Medicine Doctor: An Autobiography" is a moving memoir

"Flashes of God's Light: Visions and Miracles in the Life of an Internal Medicine Doctor: An Autobiography" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ildefonzo Flores, MD is an intriguing and encouraging look into the author's life experiences that have shaped and guided a determined path of faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Flashes of God's Light: Visions and Miracles in the Life of an Internal Medicine Doctor: An Autobiography": a thoughtful look back on a life of unwavering faith. "Flashes of God's Light: Visions and Miracles in the Life of an Internal Medicine Doctor: An Autobiography" is the creation of published author Ildefonzo Flores, MD, a graduate of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas, from 1980 to 1984, during which time he did research in diabetes. Dr. Flores went on to complete his internship and residency in internal medicine at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas, in 1987. He yearned to practice in an underserved Hispanic community and, as such, moved to Laredo, Texas, where he has been an independent solo practitioner since 1987 and is an expert in the field of internal medicine.

Dr. Flores shares, "Flashes of God's Light is a must-read story of a doctor gifted by God with visions or glimpses into the future. From an early age, an angel, sent from God, foretold his future and guided his path from very poor humble beginnings to a successful medical career. As a child, his parents inculcated in him a solid and strong belief in God, serving as a catalyst for his ability to communicate via flashes of light with God. Written as a series of true events, each chapter captivates pivotal moments in the evolution of Dr. Flores's career. Like pieces of a big puzzle, God orchestrates a series of miracles, culminating in an incredible and riveting encounter with God who, miraculously, leads him out of a near-fatal event to near-perfect health. For nearly forty years, Dr. Flores's unwavering faith and trust in God, along with his knowledge of medicine, gives him wisdom, courage, and perseverance to continue his path providing the best medical care to all his patients."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ildefonzo Flores, MD's new book shares a thankful message for all that God has done along the way.

Dr. Flores brings readers an intimate look inside the key moments that turned to cherished memories.

Consumers can purchase "Flashes of God's Light: Visions and Miracles in the Life of an Internal Medicine Doctor: An Autobiography" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Flashes of God's Light: Visions and Miracles in the Life of an Internal Medicine Doctor: An Autobiography," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing