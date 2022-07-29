Paul Bersche and Duane Levick's newly released "Like Father--Like Sons: Created By Love... ...To Love" is a compelling scriptural study

"Like Father—Like Sons: Created By Love... ...To Love" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Paul Bersche and Duane Levick is a thought-provoking exploration of one's connection with God as the Father and the role as children of God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Like Father—Like Sons: Created By Love... ...To Love": a potent examination of biblical messages of God's promise to all. "Like Father—Like Sons: Created By Love... ...To Love" is the creation of published authors Paul Bersche and Duane Levick.

Bersche and Levick share, "Our world spins around us, weaving in and out, seemingly out of control. We are dizzy trying to keep up with the changes on all sides. Everything appears to be upside down, backward, steeped in confusion and contradiction. What once was right is now "wrong," and what was wrong is now 'right.' Caught in this global tornado, we wonder, Is there any meaning to it all? And we ask ourselves the age-old question man has asked since the beginning of time, 'Why am I here?'

"This book is a journey, allowing God to answer those questions for us. He left His 'Diary,' revealing His plans and desire for us. Starting at the beginning, we allow His Word to unfold His story. We discover that God is love and that He has a plan laid out for us that far surpasses all the confusion and darkness engulfing the world today, a plan open to everyone and that carries a future of joy, purpose, fulfillment, and love. God is indeed our wonderful FATHERLOVE, and we are His children.

"The journey of humankind has just begun, a journey of returning to the garden and walking with the Creator—for all eternity."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Bersche and Duane Levick's new book will challenge readers to reflect and seek ways to improve their relationship with God.

Bersche and Levick bring a powerful and articulate Bible study to life within the pages of this empowering work.

Consumers can purchase "Like Father—Like Sons: Created By Love... ...To Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Like Father—Like Sons: Created By Love... ...To Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing