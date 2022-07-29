Flora Bolding's newly released "The Fall of Man" is a powerful message of faith for upcoming generations

"The Fall of Man" from Christian Faith Publishing author Flora Bolding is an informative and encouraging discussion of the need for connection with one's faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Fall of Man": a helpful resource for those seeking personal and spiritual growth. "The Fall of Man" is the creation of published author Flora Bolding, a mother of three children, Teresa (1962–2005), Calvin, and Adrian, and wife to Edgar, who was killed in action during the Vietnam Era on January 31, 1968. Bolding received an associate degree in applied science from Metropolitan State College, Denver, Colorado, in 1978. She also received a Bachelor of Science degree from Troy University, Troy, Alabama, in 2011. Before retirement, she was a licensed substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School District of Columbus, Georgia, and Arapahoe County School District of Aurora, Colorado.
Bolding shares, "The Fall of Man was written to help the reader understand where we are and where we need to be to advance our walk with God. Flora's prayer is that the reader will be enlightened to start the journey. To help the reader get up from the fall and no longer be short of the glory of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Flora Bolding's new book will resonate with many as readers take time to reflect on the inspiring message within.
Bolding shares in hopes of reaching those in need of God's Word to help them achieve a strong connection with His grace.
Consumers can purchase "The Fall of Man" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Fall of Man," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
