William Lewis's newly released "Counterculture Evangelical Issues in the New Millennium" is an engaging discussion of sociocultural challenges

"Counterculture Evangelical Issues in the New Millennium" from Christian Faith Publishing author William Lewis is a compelling look at the modern challenges for evangelical Christians and what to expect going forward.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022

Lewis shares, "From the colonial period until modern times Christians have played a major role in the development of the United States of America. At the beginning, Christians had major input into the creation of the guiding documents and laws that helped the United States grow into a strong, free nation. During the previous century into the current century Christian influence has begun to wane and the respect for Bible believing evangelical Christians within the general culture has eroded. As the Twenty-first Century continues to evolve, evangelical Christians find themselves mocked and ridiculed by the broader culture. The greater American culture has relegated evangelical Christians to the position of being a counterculture. To survive as a counterculture, evangelicals must consider their stands on several issues and fight for Biblical principles. This book seeks to bring the issues to the forefront for consideration by all Bible believing Christians."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Lewis's new book is a thought-provoking treatise on evangelical Christianity and modern society.

Lewis offers an articulate and engaging discussion that will shed light on the unique changes and issues faced by many in the Christian faith.

