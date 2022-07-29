Joan Holdcroft's newly released "All You Have to Give Me: Personal Relationship with Jesus" is a passionate thank you to God for offering salvation

"All You Have to Give Me: Personal Relationship with Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan Holdcroft is an engaging discussion of the author's spiritual path and unexpected moments of salvation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All You Have to Give Me: Personal Relationship with Jesus": a potent reminder of God's dedication to creation. "All You Have to Give Me: Personal Relationship with Jesus" is the creation of published author Joan Holdcroft.

Holdcroft shares, "The Lord put it on my heart many years ago, to write a book about my Salvation experience. I never would have believed that Jesus would appear to me, 'in the flesh', but He did. Nor would I have believed that I would have been blessed enough, to have such long conversation with Him, but I did.

"In his book, Hope for Each Day, Billy Graham states, 'Although many of us fear the unknown, Jesus Christ can bring peace to those who trust in Him. When we give control to the Lord, He protects us. That is why Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to live in us, to lift us up, as we continue to live out our lives. I pray this book will be a blessing, to everyone that reads it. May our Lord be your encourager and Savior.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Holdcroft's new book presents readers with a deeply personal account of how the author came to know Jesus.

Holdcroft shares in hopes of helping others to find and nurture a deeper connection with their faith.

