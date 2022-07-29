Pastor Ken Reed's newly released "Fifty Words of Encouragement Just for You: Volume One" is a personal and encouraging opportunity for growth and spiritual rejuvenation

"Fifty Words of Encouragement Just for You: Volume One" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Ken Reed is an engaging arrangement of devotions that offer each reader a unique and thought-provoking point to consider.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fifty Words of Encouragement Just for You: Volume One": a potent reminder of God's grace and commitment to creation. "Fifty Words of Encouragement Just for You: Volume One" is the creation of published author Pastor Ken Reed, a dedicated husband of forty-eight years, a loving father of five, and a doting grandfather to fourteen.

Pastor Reed shares, "Is this just another devotional?

"Well, it can be… Or it can be so much more.

"In volume 1 of Fifty Words of Encouragement Just for You, Pastor Ken says, 'These words are to be considered by the reader as "so much more."'

"From the inception of this first volume, each of the words presented are with the conviction that some aspect of each word was tailor-made for you, the reader.

"Hence, the phrase 'just for you' is so much more than a generalization.

"Please allow yourself to embrace the notion that our loving, heavenly Father is pointedly speaking to encourage you or someone close to you.

"Psalm 107:20 says, 'He sent his word to heal us and rescue us from our destruction.'

"So, beloved, be encouraged in your heart and carefully ponder the various layers of thought and the potential impact of each word in your life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Ken Reed's new book is an encouraging resource for rekindling one's connection with God's word.

Pastor Reed offers a collection of thoughtful and reflective devotions that are certain to challenge and empower readers.

