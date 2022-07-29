Tom Edwards's newly released "A Tale of Christmas" is an enjoyable biblical account of the first Christmas

"A Tale of Christmas" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Edwards is a delightful juvenile narrative that offers young readers an informative and celebratory look into the birth of Christ.

"A Tale of Christmas" is the creation of published author Tom Edwards, a dedicated husband, loving father, and doting grandfather who has served within the mission field for thirty-five years.

Edwards shares, "Join grandfather as we sojourn back to the magic and wonder of the first Christmas as he weaves some new and some lessor known characters along with their perspectives into the authentic biblical account."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Edwards's new book features engaging illustrations created by Janet Fryling.

Edwards's narrative paired with Fryling's vibrant imagery is certain to engage the imagination of readers of any age as they enjoy this celebration of Jesus's birth.

