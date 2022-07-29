Author Terry Heaton's new book "Noah Landers, Welcome Home" is a compelling tale of a man fighting to restore his home and family to their former glory.

Recent release "Noah Landers, Welcome Home" from Page Publishing author Terry Heaton is a captivating tale of a man who left home only to return to a life he never expected and the mysterious death of his father and foreman that he feels compelled to solve.

AKRON, Ohio, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Heaton, an Ohio native who enjoys the great outdoors, has completed his new book "Noah Landers, Welcome Home": a compelling tale of a man on a quest to restore his family home to its former self.

Heaton shares, "Little Noah was shipped off the ranch to school at age thirteen. From school, he went on to fight in the War between the States, then worked at various jobs around the country until the mail finally caught up with him. It is then he learns that his father and the foreman were both killed in questionable accidents. It is now thirteen years later, and he returns home as a man to find things are not as he left them. So posing as an out-of-work cowboy, he joins the crew and proceeds to investigate. To keep his ranch and his heritage, he finds he must fight for what is his. He will need the help of friends, old and new."

Published by Page Publishing, Terry Heaton's intriguing tale shares the story of a man who left home for a better life and discovered that what mattered most to him all along was his heritage at the ranch.

