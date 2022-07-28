KBO Bike Launches Ranger Ebike: Perfect for Hauling the Cargo

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBO Bike has launched Ranger cargo electric bike, which keeps up the demands of hauling heavy cargoes. The Ranger Cargo ebike is perfectly designed for delivery workers, parents seeking to take their children on weekend rides, and explorers of nature.
The Ranger cargo electrical bike provides a pleased ride and has a weight capacity of 400 pounds with powerful sustained brush-less geared hub motor and an extra-large adaptable rear rack. Ranger is equipped with a in-frame and removable 48V 17.5Ah lithium-ion battery with an 840Wh battery capacity, making the riders ride up to 60 miles on a single charge. Considering the soaring prices of the gasoline, e-bike is clearly a better option. The company priced this powerful electrical bike at $1,699 and accepted Klarna payment.
"KBO Ranger cargo ebike is easy to assemble, fun to ride and a great bike for the price", said a new client of KBO. "Awesome cargo bike! I love the outdoors, and old injuries prevented me from going on long trips. Now I can go for miles with my Ranger! This bike really broadened my horizons. I can't be happier. Not to mention I'm almost 6.3, and the bike is comfortable for long rides several hours long".
Range- 35-60 miles
Total Payload Capacity- 400 lbs
Recommended Rider Heights- 4'11" - 6'3"
Charger- 48V 3 Amp Quick & Smart Charger
Controller- 48V /22A
Display- LCD backlight display
Weight- 77 lbs
Pedal Assist- 0-5 level
Battery- In Frame and Removable 48V 17.5Ah Lithium-ion Battery with Samsung/LG Cells
Motor- Powerful Sustained 750W Brushless Geared Hub Motor
Headlight- 48V LED Headlight
Brakelight- Integrated Brake Rear Light
Brakes- Mechanical Disc Brakes
Tires- 20"*3.0" CST Tires
Others- The Shimano 7-speed Shifter, Extra-large, Adaptable Rear Rack, Ergonomic Half Twist Throttle, Adjustable Saddle, Intelligent Installation Points, Full Fenders, Center Stand
KBO Bike has been on a mission to enhance the lives of environmentally conscious commuters since 2018. KBO always values customer health and satisfaction as this is their only indication of a service well rendered. In the coming future, the company will spare no effort to optimize its product details and provide better riding experiences. Learn more about KBO Bike at www. kbobike.com.
