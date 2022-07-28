'For The Dog', a project receiving love calls from overseas venture capitalists

SEOUL, South Korea, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Silicon Valley-based TheVault signed a partnership with 'For The Dog Team', a pet-related metaverse company led by a Korean team.
Regarding the background of the partnership, Kevin Smith, president of TheVault, said:
"The For The Dog team connected the on/off line for Web 3.0, starting with dog-related M2E, and was confident that it could create a diverse ecosystem by adding dogs to the human-centered Metaverse area."
Recently, Korea's leading VCs, such as Korea Investment Partners and Stic Ventures, have invested more than 10 billion WON in domestic blockchain technology companies. While domestic venture capital (VC) investment in blockchain technology companies is not easily made, it is evaluated that the technology and the possibility of expanding the Metaverse business for this company were highly appreciated.
Overseas VCs are expanding their influence through early investment and partnerships with blockchain companies. In particular, overseas VCs are investing billions of dollars in business areas that combine X2E and Metaverse that reflect the latest trends.
In the blockchain investment area, which was a rather closed and their own league, traditional VCs are participating and the scale is increasing. In addition, they are interested in blockchain companies with the latest technology because they are looking for upgraded synergies with existing portfolio companies.
What kind of metaverse will dogs create in the future? We look forward to the next move of the For The Dog team.
SOURCE For The Dog
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
