Broadband Spending Boom Will Push Market to $23.4 B in 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

Fiber and DOCSIS 4.0 Buildouts and Significant CPE Refreshes Fuel Spending
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, predicts that sales of PON equipment for fiber-to-the-home deployments, cable broadband access equipment, and fixed wireless CPE will all increase from 2022 to 2026, as service providers look to expand both the reach of their fixed broadband services to customers' homes as well as the quality and reliability of those services within their homes.
"We've made significant upward revisions to our long-term broadband and home networking forecast, said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Fiber infrastructure buildouts are resulting in more new subscribers and more CPE with advanced Wi-Fi technologies as service providers look to differentiate their services in increasingly crowded markets," added Heynen.
Additional highlights from the Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year Forecast Report:
- PON equipment revenue is expected to grow from $9.3 B in 2021 to $13.6 B in 2026, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA.
- Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to reach $5.1 B by 2026, led by shipments of 5G sub-6GHz and 5G Millimeter Wave units.
- Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, Remote MACPHY Devices, and Remote OLTs) is expected to reach nearly $1.3 M by 2026, as operators ramp their DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber deployments.
The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year Forecast Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, PON, and Fixed Wireless equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP), Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), DSL Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs), PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Customer Premises Equipment ([CPE] for Cable, DSL, PON, Fixed Wireless), along with Residential WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact dgsales@delloro.com.
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.
SOURCE Dell'Oro Group
