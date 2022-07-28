Dental Consumables Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with 3Shape AS & AB Dental Devices Ltd.-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental consumables market size is expected to grow by USD 4.99 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.22% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for dental consumables in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The growth in medical tourism will facilitate the dental consumables market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The dental consumables market is fragmented and the vendors are adopting growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
- 3Shape AS - The company offers dental consumables products such as 3Shape Dental System.
- AB Dental Devices Ltd. - The company offers dental consumables products such as I-ON Conical platform implant, I6 Narrow integral implant, and I6b Ball attachment implant.
- Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd. - The company offers dental consumables products such as Swell Straight Implant System and One Implant system
- Align Technology Inc. - The company offers dental consumables products such as Invisalign system and iTero
- Danaher Corp. - The company offers dental consumables product brands such as Nobel Biocare, KaVo, Kerr, and i-CAT.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dental Consumables Market Analysis Report by Product (dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, orthodontics, periodontics, and dental biomaterials) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/dental-consumables-market-industry-analysis
- Drivers & Trends -The dental consumables market is driven by the rising incidence of cases of periodontal diseases. In addition, the growing adoption of lasers in esthetics is anticipated to boost the growth of the Dental Consumables Market.
- Challenges - The high cost of dental procedures will be a major challenge for the dental consumables market during the forecast period.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- dental implants - size and forecast 2020-2025
- dental crowns and bridges - size and forecast 2020-2025
- orthodontics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- periodontics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- dental biomaterials - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Dental Consumables Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Dental Consumables Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market have the potential to grow by USD 6.29 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.15%.
- The dental implants market share is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99%.
Dental Consumables Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3Shape AS, AB Dental Devices Ltd., Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Dental crowns and bridges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Dental crowns and bridges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Dental crowns and bridges - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Orthodontics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Periodontics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Periodontics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Periodontics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Dental biomaterials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Dental biomaterials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Dental biomaterials - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 3Shape AS
- Exhibit 47: 3Shape AS - Overview
- Exhibit 48: 3Shape AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: 3Shape AS - Key offerings
- 10.4 AB Dental Devices Ltd.
- 10.5 Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 53: Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Align Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Align Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Align Technology Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 59: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Danaher Corp.
- Exhibit 61: Danaher Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Danaher Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Danaher Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 64: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Exhibit 66: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 69: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Exhibit 71: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key offerings
- 10.10 MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Straumann Holding AG
- Exhibit 77: Straumann Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Straumann Holding AG - Key News
- Exhibit 80: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 85: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
