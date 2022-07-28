Music and Video Market Witnessed 11.22% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Integration of Advanced Technologies with Online Streaming Services to be Premium Trend of the Market

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Music and Video Market by Type (video and music), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Platform (digital and physical) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market value is set to grow by USD 154.45 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.14% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the music and video market is the rising Internet and smartphone penetration. With the advent of high-end smartphones and the easy availability of the Internet, users are opting for online streaming services.

This increase in the number of smartphones is making it easier for users to access video and music content on the go. With the increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, many online streaming service providers are exploring OTT platforms to provide online streaming services.

Increased Internet connectivity, coupled with the availability of smartphones at low costs, has fueled the demand for these devices in emerging markets such as India , Russia , and Mexico . Therefore, the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet is driving the growth of the music and video market.

Market Challenges

The video piracy issues and illegal downloading of music tracks will be a major challenge for the music and video market during the forecast period. Software is available on the Internet, such as BitTorrent and uTorrent, which can be used to download audio and video content.

Although the use of services such as BitTorrent is not illegal, the content shared through it is mostly copyrighted, which makes it illegal. As it is difficult for some users to get a subscription for online streaming services, torrents make it easier by offering single-source downloads for all this content.

In addition, the content shared through torrents is mostly ad-free, offering an advantage over advertisement-based video on demand (AVOD) streaming services. Owing to these advantages, many people prefer using torrents and do not subscribe to OTT platforms.

Even though strict regulations and laws have been implemented to reduce illegal downloading, the lack of accountability helps increase the adoption of illegal downloading. This, in turn, is hampering the revenue growth of the music and video market.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:

The music and video market are segmented by Type (video and music) and Platform (digital and physical).

The market share growth by the video segment will be significant during the forecast period. Increased adoption of smartphones and smart TVs, enhanced Internet connectivity, and a wide variety of video content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms are driving the growth of the video segment of the global music and video market.

Moreover, increasing Internet speed and deployment of 4G and 5G Internet connectivity are also contributing to the growth of the video segment of the global music and video market.

The demand for video streaming services is witnessing significant growth in emerging economies, such as India and China . As a result, the number of subscribers for online video streaming service providers has increased drastically. For instance, in 2020, Netflix had around 775 million subscribers globally.

The music and video market are segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for music and video in North America .

However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising demand for OTT services for video streaming will facilitate the music and video market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned:

Alphabet Inc.



Amazon.com Inc.



Apple Inc.



Microsoft Corp.



Netflix Inc.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc.



Sony Corp.



Spotify Technology SA



Tencent Music Entertainment Group



The Walt Disney Co.

The music and video market are fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnering with various artists to generate their original content to compete in the market.

Music and Video Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12.14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 154.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Movies & Entertainment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Video - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Music - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Platform

6.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Digital - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Physical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Physical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Physical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Platform

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 59: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 63: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Netflix Inc.

Exhibit 67: Netflix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Netflix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 70: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 75: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Spotify Technology SA

Exhibit 79: Spotify Technology SA - Overview



Exhibit 80: Spotify Technology SA - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus

11.11 Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Music Entertainment Group Exhibit 83: Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Overview

Music Entertainment Group - Overview

Exhibit 84: Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Business segments

Music Entertainment Group - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Key news

Music Entertainment Group - Key news

Exhibit 86: Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Key offerings

11.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 87: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 88: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

