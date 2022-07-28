FIRST STUDENT WARRENSBURG JOINS TEAMSTERS

Workers Join for Wages and Benefits Associated with Teamster Contract
WARRENSBURG, Mo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers, monitors and mechanics at First Student in Warrensburg, Mo. have voted overwhelmingly to affiliate with Teamsters Local 838.
"Congratulations to these drivers for standing strong and fighting for dignity, respect and a voice on the job," said Alexander Waschneck, Local 838 President. "The Teamsters already have a track record of getting great wages and benefits for First Student workers in Western Missouri, and we look forward to doing the same thing at this location."
Lisa Knisely has been a school bus driver for more than thirty years, and last year she helped evacuate Warrensburg High School after an emergency.
"We had bus drivers ready before they could even get the kids out of the school," Knisely said. "You don't have many people who can do that, and that's why we need a union – to guarantee the respect that we deserve. We have to watch out for multitude of things – how are the kids doing? Are they having a good day or a bad day? We end up being eyes and ears. We're everywhere during the school day. It's a way different job than anybody realizes."
Randy Huggins has been a driver at First Student for five years.
"When we won the election, I was elated – I was on Cloud Nine," said Huggins. "We've seen the Teamster contracts at the other bus yards, with the wages and benefits that the drivers had because they joined the union – better pay, paid days off, health insurance – there's a huge list of benefits from joining the union."
Teamsters Local 838 represents workers in a wide variety of industries. For more information go to http://www.teamsters838.org/.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
SOURCE Teamsters Local 838
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.