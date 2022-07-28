Genesis Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results and Declares a Dividend of $0.075

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022­ /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. GDC (the "Corporation" or "Genesis") reported its financial and operating results for the three months ("Q2") and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("YTD"). Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder owning and developing a growing portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled residential, commercial and mixed-use lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

The following are highlights of Genesis financial results for the first half of 2022:

2022 Highlights (Q2 2022 and YTD 2022)

198 New Home Orders YTD, up 47% from YTD 2021: New home orders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were 198 units compared to 135 units for the same period in 2021. The Corporation ended the second quarter of 2022 with 272 outstanding new home orders, compared to 125 at the end of Q2 2021.





New home orders for the six months ended were 198 units compared to 135 units for the same period in 2021. The Corporation ended the second quarter of 2022 with 272 outstanding new home orders, compared to 125 at the end of Q2 2021. Dividend Declared: The Corporation declared an unconditional special cash dividend of $0.075 per common share for a total of $4.265 million on July 28, 2022 , payable on August 26, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2022 .





The Corporation declared an unconditional special cash dividend of per common share for a total of on , payable on to shareholders of record on . Land Acquisitions: In Q2 2022, Genesis entered into a binding agreement to acquire approximately 160 acres of future residential development land in the southeast sector of the City of Calgary . Depending on the timing of the receipt of certain approvals from the City of Calgary , the closing date will be either June 15, 2023 for a total purchase price of $28 .0 million or January 31, 2025 for a total purchase price of $30.0 million . Subsequent to the period end, Genesis paid $5.0 million to acquire land from two limited partnerships (controlled entities within the consolidated entity). With this transaction Genesis will directly own three land parcels totaling 456 acres in North Conrich, on the eastern edge of Calgary , in Rocky View County. The transaction closed on July 28, 2022 .





In Q2 2022, Genesis entered into a binding agreement to acquire approximately 160 acres of future residential development land in the southeast sector of the . Depending on the timing of the receipt of certain approvals from the , the closing date will be either for a total purchase price of .0 million or for a total purchase price of . Subsequent to the period end, Genesis paid to acquire land from two limited partnerships (controlled entities within the consolidated entity). With this transaction Genesis will directly own three land parcels totaling 456 acres in North Conrich, on the eastern edge of , in Rocky View County. The transaction closed on . Cash on Hand of $11.9 Million : On June 30, 2022 , Genesis had $11.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and loans and credit facilities of $18.0 million which is 6% of the total book value of assets.

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data:







Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Key Financial Data









Total revenues 22,211 29,529 42,590 48,242 Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity shareholders 97 2,688 (399) 4,010 Net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted 0.00 0.06 (0.01) 0.09 Cash flows (used in) from operating activities (12,891) 7,084 (39,333) 7,467 Cash flows (used in) from operating activities per share - basic and diluted (0.22) 0.16 (0.69) 0.17 Key Operating Data







Land Development







Total residential lots sold (units) 24 66 56 113 Residential lot revenues 4,746 10,414 10,454 18,995 Development land revenues - - 2,200 925









Home Building







Homes sold (units) 36 62 67 93 Revenues (1) 21,524 28,427 38,790 42,297 Outstanding new home orders at period end (units)



272 125

(1) Includes other revenues and revenues of $4,059,000 for 22 lots in Q2 2022 and $8,854,000 for 50 lots in YTD 2022 purchased by the Home Building division from the Land Development division ($9,312,000 and 62 in Q2 2021; $13,975,000 and 93 in YTD 2021) and sold with the home. These amounts are eliminated on consolidation.

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data (continued):

($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



As at Jun. 30,

2022 As at Dec. 31,

2021 Key Balance Sheet Data







Cash and cash equivalents



11,919 63,975 Total assets



322,862 324,929 Loans and credit facilities



18,014 32,668 Shareholders' equity



228,243 228,624 Loans and credit facilities to total assets



6 % 10 %

Outlook

Supported by a solid financial position, a robust new-home market and a stronger Alberta and Calgary economy, Genesis remains well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Driven by improved oil and natural gas prices and increases in international and interprovincial immigration, prospects for the local economy are positive for 2022. However, increasing interest rates and inflationary pressures are impacting home affordability. While housing price gains, rising lending rates and consumer inflation are expected to weigh on demand in the second half of this year, home supply in the Calgary market remains tight at just under 2 months. In its June report, the Calgary Real Estate Board noted that further interest rate increases are expected to slow sales activity, with some slippage in price growth possible in the coming months. Considering market conditions and economic uncertainty, Genesis remains cautious in executing its strategy.

Additional Information

The information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated July 28, 2022 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com or our website at www.genesisland.com.

Website: www.genesisland.com

ADVISORIES

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Genesis. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "proposed", "scheduled", "future", "likely", "seeks", "estimates", "plans", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Although Genesis believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Genesis to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, Genesis cannot give any assurance that its expectations will in fact occur and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on factors or assumptions made by us with respect to, among other things, opportunities that may or may not be pursued by us; changes in the real estate industry; fluctuations in the Canadian and Alberta economy; changes in the number of lots sold and homes delivered per year; and changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, plans and strategies relating to adding additional inventory of serviced lots and future residential development land; planning for the development of the next phases of Genesis' communities; obtaining zoning and service approvals; anticipated general economic and business conditions (including in the context of COVID-19); and areas of continued operational focus.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of contractual arrangements and incurred obligations on future operations and liquidity; local real estate conditions, including the development of properties in close proximity to Genesis' properties; the uncertainties of real estate development and acquisition activity; fluctuations in interest rates; ability to access and raise capital on favorable terms; not realizing on the anticipated benefits from transactions or not realizing on such anticipated benefits within the expected time frame; the cyclicality of the oil and gas industry; changes in the Canadian / U.S. dollar exchange rate; labor matters; governmental regulations; general economic and financial conditions; stock market volatility; the impacts of COVID-19 and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Genesis with the securities regulators in Canada available at www.sedar.com, including in the Corporation's MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and the Corporation's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors".

Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Genesis does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.