Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company ELY (the "Company" or "Callaway") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PDT that same day to review the results and discuss the Company's business and outlook. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Callaway Investor Relations website at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. The replay may be accessed through the internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/ and will be available through 9:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company ELY is an unrivaled tech-enabled modern golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.
Investor Contact
Patrick Burke
(760) 931-1771
invrelations@callawaygolf.com
SOURCE Callaway Golf Company
