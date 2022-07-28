ñol

Empire Life declares shareholder dividends

by PRNewswire
July 28, 2022 6:19 PM | 2 min read

KINGSTON, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend per
Share





Common Shares

August 15, 2022

September 7, 2022

$18.45





Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3

September 19, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.30625

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2022, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.0 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c2462.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesDividendsInsurancePress Releases