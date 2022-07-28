Cycling jersey market, Growing emphasis on fitness to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH and Adidas AG - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cycling Jersey Market size is expected to grow by USD 237.28 million during at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period. The cycling jersey market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. among others.

This report extensively covers the cycling jersey market segmentation by

Distribution channel (offline and online) and

Geographic ( Europe , North America , APAC, and South America )

Major Five Cycling Jersey Companies:

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH- The company offers cycling jerseys such as MILLE GT NS JERSEY, MILLE GT SPRING FALLS LS JERSEY, MILLE GT SHORT SLEEVE JERSEY, and other jerseys for both men and women.

The company offers cycling jerseys such as MILLE GT NS JERSEY, MILLE GT SPRING FALLS LS JERSEY, MILLE GT SHORT SLEEVE JERSEY, and other jerseys for both men and women. adidas AG- The company offers a wide range of footwear for men, women, and kids, which are applicable and specially designed for different applications and sports such as outdoors, golf, tennis, rugby, and snowboarding.

The company offers a wide range of footwear for men, women, and kids, which are applicable and specially designed for different applications and sports such as outdoors, golf, tennis, rugby, and snowboarding. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.- The company offers cycling jerseys under various brands such as Defend, Ranger, and Flexair. Some of the products offered by the company include Defend Long Sleeve Fox Head Jersey and Flexair Delta Honr Jersey.

The company offers cycling jerseys under various brands such as Defend, Ranger, and Flexair. Some of the products offered by the company include Defend Long Sleeve Fox Head Jersey and Flexair Delta Honr Jersey. Jaggad Pty Ltd.- The company offers various types of cycling jerseys such as ELEVATE LIMITED EDITION SS JERSEY, ELEVATE SS JERSEY, PODIUM THERMAL LONG SLEEVE JERSEY, and others.

The company offers various types of cycling jerseys such as ELEVATE LIMITED EDITION SS JERSEY, ELEVATE SS JERSEY, PODIUM THERMAL LONG SLEEVE JERSEY, and others. Rapha Racing Ltd.- The company offers various cycling jerseys for men and women. Some of the products offered by the company include Women's Pro Team Flyweight Jersey and Women's Classic Long Sleeve Jersey II.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing emphasis on fitness is one of the main elements fueling the expansion of the cycling jersey market. People who lead sedentary lives and are physically inactive are more likely to develop diseases including osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and anxiety. Due to youngsters' lack of physical activities, chronic back discomfort is becoming more common. As a result, more people today are choosing to live healthy lifestyles. The primary trend influencing the growth of the cycling jersey market is customization.

Cycling Jersey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 237.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.12 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH

Fox Racing Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Jaggad Pty Ltd.

Pending System GmbH and Co. KG

Rapha Racing Ltd.

Shimano Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Troy Lee Designs Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

