See Ad Disclosure

TVA GROUP REPORTS Q2 2022 RESULTS

by PRNewswire
July 28, 2022 5:44 PM | 90 min read

MONTREAL, July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") announced today that it recorded revenues in the amount of $147.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, a year-over-year decrease of $12.0 million. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $3.2 million or $0.07 per share, compared with net income attributable to shareholders of $3.9 million or $0.09 per share for the same quarter of 2021.

Second quarter operating highlights:

  • $3,235,000 in consolidated adjusted EBITDA, 1 a $10,730,000 unfavourable variance compared with the same quarter of 2021.

  • $149,000 in negative adjusted EBITDA1 in the Broadcasting segment, a $6,433,000 unfavourable variance resulting largely from the decreased profitability of TVA Network, which continued its strategy of increasing investment in content, partially offset by the improved profitability of "TVA Sports," which had to absorb significant content costs in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of the change in broadcasting schedule for the National Hockey League's 2020-2021 season.

  • $2,172,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment ("MELS"), a $1,741,000 unfavourable variance caused by the decreased profitability of visual effects services and of soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, while postproduction posted an increase in profitability.

  • $1,646,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Magazines segment, a $112,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to reduced government assistance and lower newsstand revenues, which were not entirely offset by cost-reduction measures and savings in operating expenses.

  • $489,000 in negative adjusted EBITDA1 in the Production & Distribution segment, an unfavourable variance of $2,496,000 reflecting fewer deliveries of films produced by Incendo during the period compared with the same period of 2021, when a number of new film sales were made after a slowdown caused by the pandemic.

1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below.

"Second-quarter results were significantly affected by lower profitability in the Broadcasting segment, more specifically at TVA Network, as a result of our ongoing strategy of enhancing our investment in content," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, acting President and CEO of TVA Group. "The programming aired during this interim period testifies to our commitment on this front: viewers were able to enjoy a wide variety of content including major variety shows, reality shows and new programs. TVA Network grew its market share by 0.7 points during the quarter. Its hit variety show Star Académie drew an average audience of over 1.5 million viewers. Despite the soft advertising market due to the business environment, our strong programming enabled us to stand out with advertisers and to limit the impact on our over-the-air network's advertising revenues, which declined by a slight 1.7%. Our digital platforms increased their revenues by 19.9% during the quarter, due in part to the growing popularity of TVA+."

"We expect the downward trend in advertising revenues to continue in the coming quarters, as several foreign subscription video-on-demand services have announced plans to start accepting advertising on their platforms. This added competition comes on top of heightened competition from the public broadcaster, Radio-Canada, which has been carrying 'infomercials' in addition to its existing advertising vehicles for several quarters now. Furthermore, their growth on the web is enabling them to capture even more of the advertising dollars that are the sole source of revenues for the over-the-air television stations that bring Quebec families together in front of their television screens. Given this unfavourable set of conditions, we are dismayed by the recent decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC") to allow the public broadcaster more flexibility when it renewed Radio-Canada's broadcasting licence, and most importantly to ignore the calls to remove advertising from its television services, as was done with its radio services years ago. The status quo that the CRTC is maintaining can only lead to the weakening, undermining and continued decline of private television in Canada in the face of foreign competition, and as a result there is little potential for revenue growth. We call on the Minister of Canadian Heritage to intervene to ensure that Canadians continue to have access to multiple sources of news and entertainment, and to protect our society's pluralism and diversity."

"In the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, we were affected by lower volume in visual effects, which led us to review our service offering in this category to better position ourselves in the market. Accordingly, we are embarking on a shift that will ultimately deliver integrated virtual production and solid expertise in this area to help clients carry out their visual effects projects. MELS is committed to remaining at the forefront of the industry, as this repositioning demonstrates. Our soundstage and equipment rental services saw a decrease in business volume compared with the same period last year, when the blockbuster Transformers was filmed at our facilities. All of our other services were in strong demand, including postproduction and media accessibility services, which continue to gain popularity and recognition in the market," Mr. Péladeau added.

"In the Magazines segment, quarterly results were significantly impacted by reduced government assistance and an 11.1% decrease in newsstand revenues, which are a major revenue stream for our entertainment titles. In this context, we reiterate the importance of the federal government committing to maintain the current grant programs to support this segment, which has been in decline for years. As a leading publisher in the French-language market, we produce titles that showcase local talent and culture. Their survival is vitally important."

"In our Production & Distribution segment, business volume was down from the same quarter of 2021. Bear in mind that over the last two years, the pandemic has disrupted the production and distribution cycle for films produced by Incendo, and that is now creating timing differences in the financial results. We are currently completing production of four new films scheduled for delivery in the fall and are starting production of a series in co-production with Ireland. This business segment continues to support the diversification of our revenue streams and the expansion of our presence in English-language markets," Mr. Péladeau concluded.

COVID-19 pandemic

Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has at times affected the quarterly results of the Corporation's various segments. Given the uncertainty about the future evolution of the pandemic, including any major new wave, the full future impact of the public health crisis on operating results cannot be determined with certainty.

Definition

Adjusted EBITDA

In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and others, income taxes (income tax recovery) and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). It is not intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial operating performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of impairment, depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-looking information disclaimer

The statements in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and are subject to important known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the conditional, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose," "will," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations include seasonality, operational risks (including pricing actions by competitors and the risk of loss of key customers in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services and Production & Distribution segments), programming, content and production cost risks, credit risk, government regulation risks, government assistance risks, changes in economic conditions, fragmentation of the media landscape, risk related to the Corporation's ability to adapt to fast-paced technological change and to new delivery and storage methods, labour relation risks, and the risks related to public health emergencies, including COVID-19, as well as any emergency measures implemented by government.

Investors and others are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ from current expectations please refer to the Corporation's public filings available at www.sedar.com and www.groupetva.ca, including, in particular, the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The forward-looking statements in this news release reflect the Corporation's expectations as of July 28, 2022 and are subject to change after this date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the applicable securities laws.

TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B. 

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as at June 30, 2022, with notes, and the interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, can be consulted on the Corporation's website at www.groupetva.ca.

Consolidated statements of (loss) income

(unaudited) 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per-share amounts)   



Three-month periods
ended June 30

Six-month periods
ended June 30


Note


2022


2021


2022


2021











Revenues

2

$

147,469

$

159,422

$

291,966

$

300,230











Purchases of goods and services

3


107,040


110,252


222,664


213,171

Employee costs



37,194


35,205


75,788


70,958

Depreciation and amortization



7,462


7,944


15,082


16,202

Financial expenses

4


94


705


594


1,406

Operational restructuring costs and other

5


113


435


133


162

(Loss) income before (income tax recovery) income taxes and share



(4,434)


4,881


(22,295)


(1,669)

    of income of associates











(Income tax recovery) income taxes



(1,062)


1,290


(5,659)


(406)











Share of income of associates



(163)


(261)


(412)


(663)

Net (loss) income


$

(3,209)

$

3,852

$

(16,224)

$

(600)











Net (loss) income attributable to:










Shareholders


$

(3,212)

$

3,850

$

(16,228)

$

(601)

Non-controlling interest



3


2


4


1





















Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to shareholders


$

(0.07)

$

0.09

$

(0.38)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of outstanding shares



43,205,535


43,205,535


43,205,535


43,205,535

Weighted average number of diluted shares



43,205,535


43,429,623


43,205,535


43,381,480

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(unaudited) 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month periods
ended June 30

Six-month periods
ended June 30


Note


2022


2021


2022


2021











Net (loss) income


$

(3,209)

$

3,852

$

(16,224)

$

(600)











Other comprehensive income items that will










   not be reclassified to income:

Defined benefit plans:










Re-measurement gain

8


14,500


6,500


29,000


36,000

Deferred income taxes



(3,900)


(1,800)


(7,700)


(9,600)




10,600


4,700


21,300


26,400











Comprehensive income


$

7,391

$

8,552

$

5,076

$

25,800











Comprehensive income attributable to:










Shareholders


$

7,388

$

8,550

$

5,072

$

25,799

Non-controlling interest



3


2


4


1











See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated statements of equity

(unaudited) 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Equity attributable to shareholders

Equity
attributable
to non-
controlling
interest

Total
equity


Capital
stock
(note 6)

Contributed
surplus

Retained
earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive (loss)
income Defined
benefit plans














Balance as at December 31, 2020

$

207,280

$

581

$

108,175

$

(4,637)

$

1,220

$

312,619

Net (loss) income




(601)



1


(600)

Other comprehensive income





26,400



26,400

Balance as at June 30, 2021


207,280


581


107,574


21,763


1,221


338,419

Net income (loss)




31,105



(11)


31,094

Other comprehensive income





10,951



10,951

Balance as at December 31, 2021


207,280


581


138,679


32,714


1,210


380,464

Net (loss) income




(16,228)



4


(16,224)

Other comprehensive income





21,300



21,300

Balance as at June 30, 2022

$

207,280

$

581

$

122,451

$

54,014

$

1,214

$

385,540

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited) 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Note

June 30,
2022

December 31,
2021








Assets














Current assets







Cash



$

2,423

$

5,181

Accounts receivable




183,859


210,814

Income taxes




14,041


5,755

Audiovisual content




101,354


108,530

Prepaid expenses




7,871


3,866





309,548


334,146

Non-current assets







Audiovisual content




83,840


72,541

Investments


5


11,905


12,115

Property, plant and equipment                                                         




162,852


160,288

Right-of-use assets




7,901


9,084

Intangible assets




17,438


20,559

Goodwill




21,696


21,696

Defined benefit plan asset


8


47,542


21,309

Deferred income taxes




5,120


9,353





358,294


326,945

Total assets



$

667,842

$

661,091

Consolidated balance sheets (continued)

(unaudited) 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Note

June 30,
2022

December 31,
2021








Liabilities and equity














Current liabilities







Bank overdraft



$

2,996

$

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and provisions                         




127,630


139,149

Content rights payable




83,688


93,383

Deferred revenues




11,023


9,961

Income taxes




65


1,622

Current portion of lease liabilities




2,258


2,503

Short-term debt




31,828


11,980





259,488


258,598

Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities




6,754


7,857

Other liabilities




7,758


7,798

Deferred income taxes




8,302


6,374





22,814


22,029

Equity







Capital stock


6


207,280


207,280

Contributed surplus




581


581

Retained earnings




122,451


138,679

Accumulated other comprehensive income




54,014


32,714

Equity attributable to shareholders




384,326


379,254

Non-controlling interest




1,214


1,210





385,540


380,464








Total liabilities and equity



$

667,842

$

661,091

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited) 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month periods
 ended June 30

Six-month periods
 ended June 30


Note


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash flows related to operating activities










Net (loss) income


$

(3,209)

$

3,852

$

(16,224)

$

(600)

Adjustments for:










Depreciation and amortization



7,462


7,944


15,082


16,202

Share of income of associates



(163)


(261)


(412)


(663)

Deferred income taxes



(559)


(557)


(1,539)


(681)

Other



635


13


648


(68)




4,166


10,991


(2,445)


14,190

Net change in non-cash balances related to operating items



(843)


(34,838)


(4,834)


(30,600)

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities



3,323


(23,847)


(7,279)


(16,410)

Cash flows related to investing activities










Additions to property, plant and equipment



(7,112)


(2,999)


(12,308)


(6,736)

Additions to intangible assets



(305)


(497)


(728)


(1,501)

Business acquisitions

5


(3,750)



(3,750)


(606)

Cash flows used in investing activities



(11,167)


(3,496)


(16,786)


(8,843)

Cash flows related to financing activities










Net change in bank overdraft



1,422


2,292


2,996


3,845

Net change in revolving credit facility



6,885


25,920


19,875


22,835

Repayment of lease liabilities



(715)


(749)


(1,511)


(1,728)

Other





(53)


(53)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



7,592


27,463


21,307


24,899

Net change in cash



(252)


120


(2,758)


(354)

Cash at beginning of period



2,675


2,364


5,181


2,838

Cash at end of period


$

2,423

$

2,484

$

2,423

$

2,484

Interest and taxes reflected as operating activities










Net interest paid


$

294

$

383

$

588

$

752

Income taxes paid (net of refunds)



1,906


2,344


5,723


13,107

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. TVA Group is a communications company engaged in broadcasting, film production & audiovisual services, international production & distribution of television content, and magazine publishing (note 9). The Corporation is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. ("Quebecor Media" or the "parent corporation") and its ultimate parent corporation is Quebecor Inc. ("Quebecor"). The Corporation's head office is located at 1600 de Maisonneuve Boulevard East, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.  

The Corporation's businesses experience significant seasonality due to, among other factors, seasonal advertising patterns, consumers' viewing, reading and listening habits, demand for production services from international and local producers, and demand for content from global broadcasters. Because the Corporation depends on the sale of advertising for a significant portion of its revenues, operating results are also sensitive to prevailing economic conditions, including changes in local, regional and national economic conditions, particularly as they may affect advertising spending. In view of the seasonal nature of some of the Corporation's activities, the results of operations for interim periods should not necessarily be considered indicative of full-year results.

Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has at times affected the quarterly results of the Corporation's segments. Given the uncertainty about the future evolution of the pandemic, including any major new wave, the full future impact of the public health crisis on operating results cannot be determined with certainty.

1.  Basis of presentation

These consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except that they do not include all disclosures required under IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements. In particular, these consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and accordingly are condensed consolidated financial statements. These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's 2021 annual consolidated financial statements, which describe the accounting policies used to prepare these financial statements.

These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors on July 28, 2022.

Certain comparative figures for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 have been restated to conform to the presentation adopted for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

2.  Revenues


Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30



2022


2021


2022


2021










Advertising services

$

72,587

$

81,344

$

139,055

$

144,596

Royalties


34,134


35,188


68,387


70,078

Rental, postproduction and distribution services
   and other services rendered (1)


25,924


26,577


55,725


53,893


Product sales (2)


14,824


16,313


28,799


31,663


$

147,469

$

159,422

$

291,966

$

300,230

(1)

 Revenues from rental of soundstages, mobiles, equipment and rental space amounted to $8,222,000 and $17,795,000 for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 respectively ($8,578,000 and $17,049,000 for the same periods of 2021). Service revenues also include the activities of the Production & Distribution segment.



(2) 

 Revenues from product sales include newsstand and subscription sales of magazines and sales of audiovisual content.

3.  Purchases of goods and services

The main components of purchases of goods and services are as follows:


Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30



2022


2021


2022


2021










Rights and audiovisual content costs

$

80,301

$

84,627

$

168,704

$

160,613

Printing and distribution


3,027


3,988


6,705


7,188

Services rendered by the parent corporation:









Commissions on advertising sales


6,506


6,831


13,138


13,563

Other


2,080


2,259


4,464


4,395

Building costs


3,999


3,588


8,461


8,183

Marketing, advertising and promotion


4,168


3,794


8,296


8,199

Other


6,959


5,165


12,896


11,030


$

107,040

$

110,252

$

222,664

$

213,171

4.  Financial expenses


Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30



2022


2021


2022


2021










Interest on debt

$

189

$

228

$

380

$

386

Amortization of financing costs


13


13


26


26

Interest on lease liabilities


112


139


231


280

Interest (income) expense related to defined
    benefit plans


(115)


191


(226)


382

Foreign exchange (gain) loss


(101)


34


95


125

Other


(4)


100


88


207


$

94

$

705

$

594

$

1,406

5.  Operational restructuring costs and other


Three-month periods
ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30


2022

2021

2022

2021










Operational restructuring costs

$

78

$

508

$

115

$

378

Other


35


(73)


18


(216)


$

113

$

435

$

133

$

162

Operational restructuring costs

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Corporation recorded a net charge for operational restructuring plan in connection with the elimination of positions and the implementation of cost reduction initiatives. The segment breakdown is as follows:


Three-month periods
ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30


2022

2021

2022

2021










Broadcasting

$

65

$

505

$

102

$

661

Film Production & Audiovisual Services



4



7

Magazines


13


(1)


13


(290)


$

78

$

508

$

115

$

378

Other

For the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation recorded a $622,000 charge for impairment of its investment in an associate in the Magazines segment following revised financial guidance from that corporation's management and the continuing downward trend in revenues in the industry.

During the same period, the Corporation reversed a $587,000 charge following remeasurement of the contingent consideration payable on the acquisition of the companies in the Incendo group and made a $3,750,000 payment in connection with that acquisition. During the first six months of 2021, the Corporation reversed a $49,000 charge following remeasurement of the contingent consideration and made a $606,000 payment in connection with this one.

For the first half of 2021, the Corporation also recorded a $94,000 gain on the write-off of lease liabilities as a result of early release from certain real estate spaces.

6.  Capital stock

(a)   Authorized capital stock

An unlimited number of Class A common shares, participating, voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of Class B shares, participating, non-voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of preferred shares, non-participating, non-voting, with a par value of $10 each, issuable in series.

(b) Issued and outstanding capital stock


June 30,

 2022



December 31,

2021








4,320,000 Class A common shares

$

72



$

72

38,885,535 Class B shares


207,208




207,208


$

207,280



$

207,280

7.  Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments

(a)  Stock option plans

Outstanding options


Number


Weighted average
exercise price







TVA Group






As at December 31, 2021 and as at June 30, 2022


369,503


$

2.09

Vested options as at June 30, 2022


82,664


$

3.53







Quebecor






As at December 31, 2021


207,295


$

31.12

Transferred


(23,079)



30.69

As at June 30, 2022


184,216


$

31.18

Vested options as at June 30, 2022


33,496


$

29.50

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, 6,300 Quebecor Media stock options were exercised for a cash consideration of $374,000.

7.  Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments (continued)

(b)  Deferred stock unit ("DSU") plans for executives

The following table shows changes in outstanding DSUs for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022:


Outstanding units


Corporation stock units

Quebecor stock units






Balance as at December 31, 2021


102,648


14,874

Granted



266

Transferred


(7,401)


(1,611)

Balance as at June 30, 2022


95,247


13,529

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, no DSUs were redeemed under either the Corporation's plan or Quebecor's plan (during the same period of 2021, 18,122 DSUs under the Corporation's plan and 3,747 DSUs under the Quebecor plan were redeemed for cash considerations of $43,000 and $139,000, respectively).

(c)   Deferred stock unit ("DSU") plan for directors


Outstanding units



Corporation stock units






Balance as at December 31, 2021




385,440

Granted




29,310

Balance as at June 30, 2022




414,750

During the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, no DSUs were redeemed under the Corporation's plan for directors (35,868 DSUs redeemed for cash consideration of $104,000 during the same periods of 2021).

7.  Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments (continued)

(d)  Stock-based compensation expense

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, a compensation expense reversal in the amount of $113,000 and a compensation expense of $356,000, respectively, were recorded in respect of all stock-based compensation plans (compensation expenses of $219,000 and $903,000, respectively, for the same periods of 2021). 

8.  Pension plans and post-retirement benefits

The gain on remeasurement of defined benefit plans recognized on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 reflects the increase in the discount rate, net of the decrease in the fair value of pension plan assets.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the gain resulted from the increase in the fair value of the assets, net of the decrease in the discount rate. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the gain resulted primarily from the increase in the discount rate.

9.  Segmented information 

Management made changes to the Corporation's management structure at the beginning of the year. As a result of those changes, the activities of the TVA Films division, formerly presented in the Broadcasting segment, have been combined with the Production & Distribution segment's existing distribution activities. Financial information for comparative periods has been restated to reflect the new presentation.

The Corporation's operations consist of the following segments:

  • The Broadcasting segment, which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services, including those of its Communications Qolab inc. subsidiary;
  • The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc. provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video ("media accessibility services"), postproduction, virtual production and visual effects;
  • The Magazines segment, which through its TVA Publications inc. subsidiary, publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating, and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands;
  • The Production & Distribution segment, which through the companies in the Incendo group and the TVA Films division produces and distributes television shows, movies and television series for the world market.

9.  Segmented information (continued)


Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30



2022


2021


2022


2021










Revenues









Broadcasting

$

122,168

$

129,158

$

236,307

$

243,080

Film Production & Audiovisual Services


18,334


17,949


37,685


35,966

Magazines


10,374


11,508


20,035


22,015

Production & Distribution


2,456


6,391


8,436


9,666

Intersegment items


(5,863)


(5,584)


(10,497)


(10,497)



147,469


159,422


291,966


300,230

(Negative adjusted EBITDA) adjusted EBITDA(1)









Broadcasting


(149)


6,284


(15,617)


2,702

Film Production & Audiovisual Services


2,172


3,913


6,016


7,541

Magazines


1,646


1,758


2,086


3,521

Production & Distribution


(489)


2,007


1,064


2,299

Intersegment items


55


3


(35)


38



3,235


13,965


(6,486)


16,101

Depreciation and amortization


7,462


7,944


15,082


16,202

Financial expenses


94


705


594


1,406

Operational restructuring costs and other


113


435


133


162

(Loss) income before (income tax recovery) income taxes
   and share of income of associates

$

(4,434)

$

4,881

$

(22,295)

$

(1,669)

The above-noted intersegment items represent the elimination of normal course business transactions between the Corporation's business segments.

(1) 

The Chief Executive Officer uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial performance for assessing the performance of each of the Corporation's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and other, income taxes (income tax recovery) and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with IFRS.

SOURCE TVA Group

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c2096.html

Posted In: Film & Motion PicturestelevisionEarningsEntertainmentPress ReleasesGeneral

