SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SBTX, LJPC, CNVY, and DRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. SBTX
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. SBTX, in connection with SBTX's proposed merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that SBTX's net cash at closing is $240 million, SBTX equity holders are expected to own only approximately 37% of the combined company and pre-merger ARS equity holders are expected to own approximately 63% of the combined company. If you own SBTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbtx
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC in connection with the proposed acquisition of LJPC by Innoviva, Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LJPC shareholders will receive $6.23 in cash for each share of LJPC common stock owned. If you own LJPC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ljpc
Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY, in connection with the proposed acquisition of CNVY by TPG Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNVY shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of CNVY common stock owned. If you own CNVY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cnvy
Duke Realty Corporation DRE
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duke Realty Corporation DRE, in connection with the proposed acquisition of DRE by Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis"). Upon completion of the transaction, DRE shareholders will receive 0.475 shares of Prologis common stock for each DRE share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $60.51 based upon Prologis's July 27, 2022 closing price of $127.39. If you own DRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dre
SOURCE Weiss Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.