ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

B2Gold Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Conference Call and Webcast Details

by PRNewswire
July 28, 2022 5:23 PM | 3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - B2Gold Corp. BTO, BTG, (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its second quarter of 2022 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 am PDT/1:00 pm EST. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 / +1 (416) 764-8659 (Vancouver/Toronto) or toll free at +1 (888) 664-6392 prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here. A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or toll free at +1 (888) 390-0541 (passcode 652410 #).

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan.

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Randall Chatwin                                               

Cherry De Geer

Senior Vice President, Legal & Corporate

Director, Corporate Communications

Communications       

+1 604-681-8371

+1 604-681-8371 

cdegeer@b2gold.com

rchatwin@b2gold.com  




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-second-quarter-2022-financial-results--conference-call-and-webcast-details-301595764.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c2914.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.