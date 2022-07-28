Bilancio recognizes Mission Federal Credit Union with Excellence in Sustainability Award for Removal of 3 Million Pounds of CO2 Emissions

On Thursday, July 21, Bilancio Chief Executive Officer Patrick Sella presented Mission Fed with the Excellence in Sustainability Award.

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mission Federal Credit Union's leadership in sustainability is a model for companies across the country," said Patrick Sella. "We are proud to be their partner and look forward to future collaborations, expansion and innovation."

Mission Fed is being awarded for its long-standing commitment to sustainability – including the reduction of over 3 million pounds of carbon emissions since they first became a Bilancio partner. This is the equivalent of removing 650 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road, 600 homes electricity or 375 million smartphones charged for one year.

"This award emphasizes our commitment to furthering our sustainability practices, including our pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030. We, and the financial industry as a whole, can make a real difference in the fight against climate change. Our customers expect it, and we demand it from ourselves," said Lisa Chappell, Mission Fed's 1st Vice President of Corporate Facilities "I want to thank our facilities management team who has been relentless in driving these improvements forward."

Bilancio, a Florida organization, is dedicated to serving commercial and industrial facilities in their sustainability strategies. Bilancio manufactures a patented device that is installed within companies' electrical panels and effectively reduces harmonics, balances the electrical panels and improves power factor by nearly 50 percent as indicated by third-party testing via NTS and D&K Engineering.

Initially, Bilancio organized a pilot installation that included four Mission Fed branch locations in San Diego to analyze and study data pre-install and post-install. The pilot program succeeded in a total of 13.6 percent reduction in kWh for all four locations, verified by the facilities management team at Mission Fed.

Following the successful results of their initial pilot program, Mission Fed moved forward with the installation of Bilancio within 25 additional buildings and three data centers. Results yielded an outstanding 15 percent total reduction across their entire portfolio and savings over $500,000 in annual energy expenditures.

Bilancio is honored to offer this distinction to Mission Fed for the organization's steadfast commitment toward its environmental goals.

About Bilancio

Bilancio was founded in 2016 to serve commercial and industrial facilities in their sustainability strategies. Serving a wide array of verticals, Bilancio offers a proprietary sustainability solution that reduces organization's carbon footprints and cuts energy costs by 10 to 14%. Their hardware as a service (HaaS) program is a key component to the organization's ability to help their customers move closer to their sustainability goals. Visit bilancio.co for more information.

About Mission Fed Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union (Mission Fed) is the largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its members through financial education and services, providing stability and strength to help San Diegans with financial wellness and success. Banking at Mission Fed means doing good for San Diego. Mission Fed gives money back to our local communities, has helped hundreds of nonprofits and important causes, and builds deep relationships with community partners.

Mission Fed has served the financial needs of San Diegans for 60 years through checking, savings, loans, credit cards and insurance offerings. Mission Fed has $5 billion in assets, more than 270,000 members, 33 convenient local branches, 30,000 fee-free CO-OP ATMs nationwide and free mobile and online banking services. Mission Fed was recognized as a 2020 Top Workplace by The San Diego Union-Tribune and named a Top Workplaces USA winner in 2021. Federally insured by NCUA and Equal Housing Lender. To learn more, visit http://www.MissionFed.com.

