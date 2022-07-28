Human Sex Trafficking Victim Settles Lawsuit With New York City Hotels

Confidential Douglas & London client settles lawsuit with New York City Hotel Group which alleged they turned a blind eye to Sex Trafficking in favor of repeated business
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys of Douglas & London are at the forefront of fighting businesses who turn a blind eye to cases of human sex trafficking. Hotels and other businesses benefit from repeated business from human sex traffickers and will either assist to make access easier for sex traffickers or neglect safety measures which would help the victims. These alleged events took place in the boroughs of Manhattan and Queens in New York City.
Human Sex Trafficking is an epidemic in America is happening in plain sight. Globally, Human Trafficking is estimated to bring in profits of about $150 billion – an estimated two-thirds of which is from sexual exploitation. Hotels, motels, and truck stops are popular venues for sex trafficking business operations due to easy access, lack of security, willingness to accept cash, and lack of intervention.
Douglas & London is on the frontlines of fighting those who profit from human trafficking by perpetuating the issue at the expense of sex trafficking victims. As part of the settlement agreement, the hotels, victim, and settlement amount are confidential, but cases and victims remain in New York City and all across the United States. The client was represented by Randolph Janis and Virginia E. Anello.
Since opening in 2002, Douglas & London has recovered over $1 billion on behalf of thousands of clients. Their team of attorneys and support staff work tirelessly for those who have been victimized or neglected, which has earned the firm national acclaim and recognition including awards from Best Lawyers in America, The National Trial Lawyers, Super Lawyers, New York Magazine, and more!
More information on the firm can be obtained at www.douglasandlondon.com.
SOURCE Douglas & London
