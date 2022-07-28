Bsquare Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation BSQR today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter, ending June 30, 2022, after the close of regular market trading on August 11, 2022. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).
To participate in the call dial 1-888-394-8218 or 1-856-344-9221 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call."
A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 3195283. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.
Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.
Contact
Bsquare
Chris Wheaton, CFO/COO
Bsquare Corporation
+1 425.519.5900
investorrelations@bsquare.com
BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo is a trademark of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.
SOURCE Bsquare
