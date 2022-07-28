DIGITAL REALTY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty DLR, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2022. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.19 per share in 2Q22, compared to $0.45 in 2Q21

per share in 2Q22, compared to in 2Q21 Reported FFO per share of $1.55 in 2Q22, compared to $1.78 in 2Q21

in 2Q22, compared to in 2Q21 Reported core FFO per share of $1.72 in 2Q22, compared to $1.54 in 2Q21

in 2Q22, compared to in 2Q21 Signed total bookings during 2Q22 expected to generate $113 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection

of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a contribution from interconnection Updated 2022 core FFO per share outlook to $6.75 - $6.85 ; Reiterated 2022 constant-currency core FFO per share outlook of $6.95 - $7.05

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the second quarter of 2022 of $1.1 billion, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 4% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered second quarter of 2022 net income of $63.9 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $53.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $0.22 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.45 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated second quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $611 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 1% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported second quarter of 2022 funds from operations of $452 million, or $1.55 per share, compared to $1.60 per share in the previous quarter and $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered second quarter of 2022 core FFO per share of $1.72, compared to $1.67 per share in the previous quarter, and $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year.

Leasing Activity

In the second quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $113 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection.

"Demand for data center solutions continued to be strong through the second quarter, with healthy contributions from both hyperscale and enterprise segments," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Customers are seeking to secure the capacity they require in advance of availability, as over half of our record development schedule is pre-leased, and tight conditions in many markets around the world are resulting in an improving pricing environment and rising occupancy."

The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the second quarter of 2022 and the contractual commencement date was thirteen months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $173 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the second quarter of 2022 rolled up 3.4% on a cash basis and up 5.3% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the second quarter of 2022 are summarized by region as follows:

































Annualized GAAP























Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent The Americas

(in thousands)

Square Feet

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt 0-1 MW



$15,583

63,303



$246

6.0



$217 > 1 MW



15,537

137,937



113

14.1



92 Other (1)



1,566

63,467



25

—



— Total



$32,686

264,707



$123

20.1



$129



























EMEA (2)

























0-1 MW



$18,301

71,568



$256

6.4



$238 > 1 MW



43,760

347,280



126

34.0



107 Other (1)



171

2,409



71

—



— Total



$62,232

421,257



$148

40.4



$128



























Asia Pacific (2)

























0-1 MW



$1,544

8,591



$180

0.4



$322 > 1 MW



5,399

27,157



199

3.0



150 Other (1)



25

327



78

—



— Total



$6,968

36,075



$193

3.4



$170



























All Regions (2)

























0-1 MW



$35,428

143,461



$247

12.8



$231 > 1 MW



64,695

512,374



126

51.1



105 Other (1)



1,763

66,203



27

—



— Total



$101,886

722,038



$141

63.9



$131



























Interconnection



$11,515

N/A



N/A

N/A



N/A



























Grand Total



$113,401

722,038



$141

63.9



$131





Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities. (2) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Investment Activity

During the second quarter, Digital Realty acquired an 8-acre parcel in Dublin for $6 million, which can support up to 40 megawatts of IT load. Digital Realty also acquired 2.4 acres in Barcelona for $11 million, which can support up to 15 megawatts of IT load. Lastly, Digital Realty acquired 34 acres in Frankfurt for $60 million, which can support up to 70 megawatts of IT load.

Also during the second quarter, Digital Realty announced a joint venture with Mivne Real Estate (K.D.) MVNE for entry into the Israeli market. The joint venture, which will operate under the brand name Digital Realty Mivne, will serve as a strategic partnership between Digital Realty and Mivne, a market-leading real estate developer, owner and operator that has developed many large-scale projects across Israel and has an extensive land bank. Digital Realty Mivne expects to develop a multi-tenant data center campus in Petah Tikvah, the primary connectivity hub in Israel. The data center campus will support the development of up to 20 megawatts of IT load. Delivery of the initial phase is anticipated in 2023, subject to customer demand.

Subsequent to the close of the second quarter, Digital Realty acquired 38 acres in Paris for $11 million and 9 acres in Stockholm for $43 million.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $14.3 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022, comprised of $14.1 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.2 billion of secured debt. At the end of the second quarter of 2022, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 6.2x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 28.5% and fixed charge coverage was 6.0x. Pro forma for settlement of the $1 billion forward equity offering, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.8x and fixed charge coverage was 6.2x.

During the second quarter of 2022, Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions:

Amended its Global Senior Credit Agreement to increase the size from $3.0 billion to $3.75 billion .

to . Entered into an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering agreement of up to $1.5 billion . The prior program, which had $577.6 million remaining, was terminated.

2022 Outlook

Digital Realty updated its 2022 core FFO per share outlook of $6.75-$6.85 and reiterated its 2022 constant-currency core FFO per share outlook of $6.95 - $7.05. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.



















As of

As of

As of Top-Line and Cost Structure

February 17, 2022

April 28, 2022

July 28, 2022 Total revenue

$4.700 - $4.800 billion

$4.700 - $4.800 billion

$4.650 - $4.750 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)

($35 - $40 million)

($45 - $50 million)

($50 - $55 million) Adjusted EBITDA

$2.475 - $2.525 billion

$2.475 - $2.525 billion

$2.450 - $2.500 billion G&A

$410 - $420 million

$410 - $420 million

$405 - $415 million













Internal Growth











Rental rates on renewal leases











Cash basis

Flat

Slightly Positive

Slightly Positive GAAP basis

Slightly positive

Up low-single-digits

Up low-single-digits Year-end portfolio occupancy

83.0% - 84.0%

83.0% - 84.0%

83.0% - 84.0% "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)

(2.5% - 3.5%)

(2.5% - 3.5%)

(3.5% - 4.5%)













Foreign Exchange Rates











U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling

$1.30 - $1.38

$1.25 - $1.35

$1.15 - $1.25 U.S. Dollar / Euro

$1.10 - $1.15

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.00 - $1.05













External Growth











Dispositions











Dollar volume

$0.5 - $1.0 billion

$0.5 - $1.0 billion

$0.5 - $1.0 billion Cap rate

0.0% - 10.0%

0.0% - 10.0%

0.0% - 10.0% Development











CapEx (3)

$2.3 - $2.5 billion

$2.3 - $2.5 billion

$2.2 - $2.4 billion Average stabilized yields

9.0% - 15.0%

9.0% - 15.0%

9.0% - 15.0% Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (4)

$5 - $10 million

$5 - $10 million

$5 - $10 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (5)

$210 - $220 million

$200 - $210 million

$200 - $210 million













Balance Sheet











Long-term debt issuance











Dollar amount

$1.8 - $2.0 billion

$1.8 - $2.0 billion

$1.8 - $2.0 billion Pricing

1.5% - 2.0%

1.5% - 2.0%

2.0% - 2.5% Timing

Early & Late 2022

Early & Late 2022

Early & Late 2022













Net income per diluted share

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.00 - $1.05 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale

$5.35 - $5.35

$5.35 - $5.35

$5.35 - $5.35 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)

$6.40 - $6.45

$6.40 - $6.45

$6.35 - $6.40 Non-core expenses and revenue streams

$0.40 - $0.45

$0.40 - $0.45

$0.40 - $0.45 Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.80 - $6.90

$6.80 - $6.90

$6.75 - $6.85 Foreign currency translation adjustments

$0.10 - $0.10

$0.15 - $0.15

$0.20 - $0.20 Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.90 - $7.00

$6.95 - $7.05

$6.95 - $7.05





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments). (2) The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2020 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2021-2022, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. (3) Includes land acquisitions. (4) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (5) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21





30-Jun-22



30-Jun-21 Rental revenues



$767,313



$751,962



$763,117



$773,195



$768,826





$1,519,275



$1,523,370 Tenant reimbursements - Utilities



218,198



224,547



195,340



189,060



169,743





442,745



354,716 Tenant reimbursements - Other



52,688



51,511



58,528



57,666



60,261





104,198



119,589 Interconnection & other



93,338



93,530



89,850



90,983



90,565





186,868



179,626 Fee income



5,072



5,757



4,133



3,255



3,628





10,829



6,054 Other



2,713



15



200



18,977



165





2,728



224 Total Operating Revenues



$1,139,321



$1,127,323



$1,111,167



$1,133,135



$1,093,189





$2,266,644



$2,183,580













































Utilities



$223,426



$241,239



$213,933



$209,585



$185,010





$464,665



$361,057 Rental property operating



198,076



194,354



205,250



196,743



198,206





392,430



383,939 Property taxes



47,213



46,526



42,673



55,915



42,795





93,738



91,800 Insurance



3,836



3,698



3,507



4,718



5,703





7,534



9,201 Depreciation & amortization



376,967



382,132



378,883



369,035



368,981





759,099



738,714 General & administration



101,991



96,435



103,705



97,082



94,956





198,426



192,524 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



3,786



2,077



1,003



1,377



2,536





5,863



4,963 Transaction and integration expenses



13,586



11,968



12,427



13,804



7,075





25,554



21,195 Impairment of investments in real estate



—



—



18,291



—



—





—



— Other expenses



70



7,657



(1)



510



2,298





7,727



2,041 Total Operating Expenses



$968,950



$986,087



$979,669



$948,770



$907,561





$1,955,037



$1,805,433













































Operating Income



$170,371



$141,236



$131,498



$184,365



$185,627





$311,607



$378,146













































Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures



(34,088)



60,958



(7,714)



40,884



52,143





26,870



29,112 Gain / (loss) on sale of investments



—



2,770



1,047,011



(635)



499





2,770



334,420 Interest and other income (expense), net



13,008



3,051



(4,349)



(2,947)



10,124





16,059



2,938 Interest (expense)



(69,023)



(66,725)



(71,762)



(71,417)



(75,014)





(135,748)



(150,667) Income tax (expense)



(16,406)



(13,244)



(3,961)



(13,709)



(47,582)





(29,650)



(55,129) Loss from early extinguishment of debt



—



(51,135)



(325)



—



—





(51,135)



(18,347) Net Income



$63,862



$76,911



$1,090,397



$136,541



$125,799





$140,773



$520,474













































Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(436)



(3,629)



(22,587)



(2,266)



(4,544)





(4,065)



(13,298) Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.



$63,426



$73,282



$1,067,811



$134,275



$121,255





$136,708



$507,177













































Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)



(11,885)





(20,363)



(25,399) Gain on / (Issuance costs associated with) redeemed preferred stock



—



—



—



—



18,000





—



18,000 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$53,245



$63,101



$1,057,630



$124,094



$127,371





$116,346



$499,777













































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic



284,694,064



284,525,992



283,869,662



283,105,966



281,791,855





284,610,492



281,445,252 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted



285,109,903



285,025,099



284,868,184



283,799,538



282,433,857





284,979,709



282,075,611 Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units



290,944,163



290,662,421



290,893,110



290,228,785



289,484,805





290,716,197



289,218,609













































Net income per share - basic



$0.19



$0.22



$3.73



$0.44



$0.45





$0.41



$1.78 Net income per share - diluted



$0.19



$0.22



$3.71



$0.44



$0.45





$0.41



$1.77

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21





30-Jun-22



30-Jun-21













































Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$53,245



$63,101



$1,057,630



$124,094



$127,371





$116,346



$499,777 Adjustments:











































Non-controlling interest in operating partnership



1,500



1,600



23,100



3,000



3,200





3,100



13,000 Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)



369,327



374,162



372,447



362,728



363,640





743,489



728,336 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



29,022



29,320



24,146



21,293



20,983





58,341



40,361 (Gain) on real estate transactions (2)



(1,144)



(2,770)



(1,047,010)



(63,798)



(499)





(3,914)



(334,420) Impairment of investments in real estate



-



-



18,291



-



-





-



- Funds From Operations - diluted



$451,949



$465,412



$448,602



$447,317



$514,695





$917,362



$947,055













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



290,528



290,163



289,895



289,542



288,843





290,346



288,588 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)



290,944



290,662



290,893



290,228



289,485





290,716



289,219













































Funds From Operations per share - basic



$1.56



$1.60



$1.55



$1.54



$1.78





$3.16



$3.28













































Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)



$1.55



$1.60



$1.54



$1.54



$1.78





$3.16



$3.27

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21





30-Jun-22



30-Jun-21













































Funds From Operations - diluted



$451,949



$465,412



$448,602



$447,317



$514,695





$917,362



$947,055 Other non-core revenue adjustments (4)



456



13,916



9,859



(18,066)



(11,122)





14,372



(11,181) Transaction and integration expenses



13,586



11,968



12,427



13,804



7,075





25,554



21,195 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



-



51,135



325



-



-





51,135



18,347 (Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock



-



-



-



-



(18,000)





-



(18,000) Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (5)



3,786



2,077



1,003



1,377



2,536





5,863



4,963 (Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation



29,539



(67,676)



14,308



33,773



(51,649)





(38,137)



(17,577) Other non-core expense adjustments



70



7,657



(1)



1,004



2,298





7,727



(16,942) Core Funds From Operations - diluted



$499,386



$484,490



$486,525



$479,209



$445,833





$983,875



$927,859













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)



290,944



290,662



290,893



290,228



289,485





290,716



289,219













































Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)



$1.72



$1.67



$1.67



$1.65



$1.54





$3.38



$3.21













































(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21





30-Jun-22



30-Jun-21













































Depreciation & amortization per income statement



$376,967



$382,132



$378,883



$369,035



$368,981





759,099



738,714 Non-real estate depreciation



(7,640)



(7,970)



(6,436)



(6,307)



(5,341)





(15,610)



(10,377) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization



$369,327



$374,162



$372,447



$362,728



$363,640





$743,489



$728,336





(2) For the fourth quarter 2021, the gain pertains to the contribution of 10 operating data center properties to Digital Core REIT in connection with the listing of Digital Core REIT as a standalone public company traded on the Singapore Exchange in December 2021. For the third quarter 2021, the gain of $64 million represents Digital Realty's share of a gain recognized by an unconsolidated joint venture from the sale of a portfolio of assets owned by the entity and is included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures in our consolidated income statement. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable, and the effect of the physical settlement of our September 2021 forward sales agreements. See above for calculations of diluted FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and core FFO, see the definitions section. (4) Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. For the third quarter 2021, includes a $19 million promote received related to a sale of portfolio of assets within an unconsolidated joint venture. The promote is included in Other revenue in our consolidated income statement. (5) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21





30-Jun-22



30-Jun-21













































Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders



$499,386



$484,490



$486,525



$479,209



$445,833





$983,875



$927,859 Adjustments:











































Non-real estate depreciation



7,640



7,970



6,436



6,307



5,341





15,610



10,377 Amortization of deferred financing costs



3,330



3,634



3,515



3,625



3,718





6,964



7,256 Amortization of debt discount/premium



1,193



1,214



1,107



1,138



1,166





2,407



2,300 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense



15,799



14,453



15,097



15,082



15,578





30,253



31,675 Straight-line rental revenue



(17,278)



(18,810)



(16,497)



(11,969)



(16,139)





(36,089)



(34,631) Straight-line rental expense



(2,237)



4,168



5,753



7,862



7,175





1,931



13,884 Above- and below-market rent amortization



196



335



910



1,165



1,857





531



3,994 Deferred tax expense / (benefit)



(769)



(1,604)



(13,731)



2,112



35,522





(2,372)



31,013 Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions



9,411



13,261



9,564



11,142



11,078





22,672



22,120 Recurring capital expenditures (1)



(43,497)



(46,770)



(87,550)



(50,800)



(39,231)





(90,267)



(78,753)













































AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (2)



$473,173



$462,341



$411,130



$464,872



$471,899





$935,514



$937,095













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



290,528



290,163



289,895



289,542



288,843





290,346



288,588 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)



290,944



290,662



290,893



290,228



289,485





290,716



289,219













































AFFO per share - diluted (3)



$1.63



$1.59



$1.41



$1.60



$1.63





$3.22



$3.24













































Dividends per share and common unit



$1.22



$1.22



$1.16



$1.16



$1.16





$2.44



$2.32













































Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio



75.0 %



76.7 %



82.1 %



72.4 %



71.2 %





75.8 %



71.6 %

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Share Count Detail



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21





30-Jun-22



30-Jun-21













































Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding



290,528



290,163



289,895



289,542



288,843





290,346



288,588 Add: Effect of dilutive securities



416



499



998



686



642





370



631 Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted



290,944



290,662



290,893



290,228



289,485





290,716



289,219





(1) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (2) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable, and the effect of the physical settlement of our September 2021 forward sales agreements. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data















30-Jun-22

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21

30-Jun-21 Assets







































Investments in real estate:





























Real estate



$24,065,933



$23,769,712



$23,625,451



$23,384,809



$23,287,853 Construction in progress



3,362,114



3,523,484



3,213,387



3,238,388



3,270,570 Land held for future development



37,460



107,003



133,683



118,091



143,575 Investments in real estate



$27,465,507



$27,400,199



$26,972,522



$26,741,289



$26,701,998 Accumulated depreciation and amortization



(6,665,118)



(6,467,233)



(6,210,281)



(6,159,294)



(5,919,650) Net Investments in Properties



$20,800,389



$20,932,966



$20,762,241



$20,581,995



$20,782,348 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



1,942,549



2,044,074



1,807,689



1,292,325



1,119,026 Net Investments in Real Estate



$22,742,937



$22,977,040



$22,569,930



$21,874,320



$21,901,374































Cash and cash equivalents



$99,226



$157,964



$142,698



$116,002



$120,482 Accounts and other receivables (1)



797,208



774,579



671,721



610,416



630,086 Deferred rent



554,016



545,666



547,385



552,850



539,379 Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net



2,521,390



2,640,795



2,735,486



2,871,622



2,956,027 Goodwill



7,545,107



7,802,440



7,937,440



8,062,914



8,185,931 Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,310,970



1,361,942



1,405,441



1,442,661



1,452,633 Other assets



385,202



420,119



359,459



316,863



365,308 Total Assets



$35,956,057



$36,680,546



$36,369,560



$35,847,648



$36,151,220































Liabilities and Equity





























Global unsecured revolving credit facilities



$1,440,040



$943,325



$398,172



$832,322



$1,026,368 Unsecured senior notes, net of discount



12,695,568



13,284,650



12,903,370



13,012,790



12,659,043 Secured debt and other, net of premiums



158,699



160,240



146,668



242,427



242,410 Operating lease liabilities



1,418,540



1,472,510



1,512,187



1,543,231



1,545,689 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



1,619,222



1,572,359



1,543,623



1,341,866



1,367,240 Deferred tax liabilities, net



611,582



649,112



666,451



725,955



742,127 Accrued dividends and distributions



—



—



338,729



—



— Security deposits and prepaid rent



341,140



346,911



336,578



341,778



362,606 Total Liabilities



$18,284,791



$18,429,107



$17,845,778



$18,040,369



$17,945,483































Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership



41,047



42,734



46,995



40,920



41,490































Equity





























Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized:





























Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2)



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540 Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3)



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264 Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)



334,886



334,886



334,886



334,886



334,886 Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000,000 shares authorized (5)



2,824



2,824



2,824



2,818



2,806 Additional paid-in capital



21,091,364



21,069,391



21,075,863



21,010,202



20,844,834 Dividends in excess of earnings



(4,211,685)



(3,916,854)



(3,631,929)



(4,359,033)



(4,153,407) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(475,561)



(188,844)



(173,880)



(111,560)



31,733 Total Stockholders' Equity



$17,138,632



$17,698,207



$18,004,568



$17,274,117



$17,457,656































Noncontrolling Interests





























Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership



$432,213



$444,029



$425,337



$459,918



$513,897 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures



59,374



66,470



46,882



32,324



192,694































Total Noncontrolling Interests



$491,587



$510,499



$472,219



$492,242



$706,591































Total Equity



$17,630,219



$18,208,706



$18,476,787



$17,766,359



$18,164,247































Total Liabilities and Equity



$35,956,057



$36,680,546



$36,369,560



$35,847,648



$36,151,220





(1) Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $37,799 and $28,574 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 and $210,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 and $345,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 13,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (5) Common Stock: 284,733,922 and 284,415,013 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.