DIGITAL REALTY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Highlights
- Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.19 per share in 2Q22, compared to $0.45 in 2Q21
- Reported FFO per share of $1.55 in 2Q22, compared to $1.78 in 2Q21
- Reported core FFO per share of $1.72 in 2Q22, compared to $1.54 in 2Q21
- Signed total bookings during 2Q22 expected to generate $113 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection
- Updated 2022 core FFO per share outlook to $6.75 - $6.85; Reiterated 2022 constant-currency core FFO per share outlook of $6.95 - $7.05
Financial Results
Digital Realty reported revenues for the second quarter of 2022 of $1.1 billion, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 4% increase from the same quarter last year.
The company delivered second quarter of 2022 net income of $63.9 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $53.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $0.22 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.45 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Digital Realty generated second quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $611 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 1% increase over the same quarter last year.
The company reported second quarter of 2022 funds from operations of $452 million, or $1.55 per share, compared to $1.60 per share in the previous quarter and $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year.
Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered second quarter of 2022 core FFO per share of $1.72, compared to $1.67 per share in the previous quarter, and $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year.
Leasing Activity
In the second quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $113 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection.
"Demand for data center solutions continued to be strong through the second quarter, with healthy contributions from both hyperscale and enterprise segments," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Customers are seeking to secure the capacity they require in advance of availability, as over half of our record development schedule is pre-leased, and tight conditions in many markets around the world are resulting in an improving pricing environment and rising occupancy."
The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the second quarter of 2022 and the contractual commencement date was thirteen months.
In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $173 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the second quarter of 2022 rolled up 3.4% on a cash basis and up 5.3% on a GAAP basis.
New leases signed during the second quarter of 2022 are summarized by region as follows:
Annualized GAAP
Base Rent
GAAP Base Rent
GAAP Base Rent
The Americas
(in thousands)
Square Feet
per Square Foot
Megawatts
per Kilowatt
0-1 MW
$15,583
63,303
$246
6.0
$217
> 1 MW
15,537
137,937
113
14.1
92
Other (1)
1,566
63,467
25
—
—
Total
$32,686
264,707
$123
20.1
$129
EMEA (2)
0-1 MW
$18,301
71,568
$256
6.4
$238
> 1 MW
43,760
347,280
126
34.0
107
Other (1)
171
2,409
71
—
—
Total
$62,232
421,257
$148
40.4
$128
Asia Pacific (2)
0-1 MW
$1,544
8,591
$180
0.4
$322
> 1 MW
5,399
27,157
199
3.0
150
Other (1)
25
327
78
—
—
Total
$6,968
36,075
$193
3.4
$170
All Regions (2)
0-1 MW
$35,428
143,461
$247
12.8
$231
> 1 MW
64,695
512,374
126
51.1
105
Other (1)
1,763
66,203
27
—
—
Total
$101,886
722,038
$141
63.9
$131
Interconnection
$11,515
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Grand Total
$113,401
722,038
$141
63.9
$131
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.
(1)
Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities.
(2)
Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Investment Activity
During the second quarter, Digital Realty acquired an 8-acre parcel in Dublin for $6 million, which can support up to 40 megawatts of IT load. Digital Realty also acquired 2.4 acres in Barcelona for $11 million, which can support up to 15 megawatts of IT load. Lastly, Digital Realty acquired 34 acres in Frankfurt for $60 million, which can support up to 70 megawatts of IT load.
Also during the second quarter, Digital Realty announced a joint venture with Mivne Real Estate (K.D.) MVNE for entry into the Israeli market. The joint venture, which will operate under the brand name Digital Realty Mivne, will serve as a strategic partnership between Digital Realty and Mivne, a market-leading real estate developer, owner and operator that has developed many large-scale projects across Israel and has an extensive land bank. Digital Realty Mivne expects to develop a multi-tenant data center campus in Petah Tikvah, the primary connectivity hub in Israel. The data center campus will support the development of up to 20 megawatts of IT load. Delivery of the initial phase is anticipated in 2023, subject to customer demand.
Subsequent to the close of the second quarter, Digital Realty acquired 38 acres in Paris for $11 million and 9 acres in Stockholm for $43 million.
Balance Sheet
Digital Realty had approximately $14.3 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022, comprised of $14.1 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.2 billion of secured debt. At the end of the second quarter of 2022, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 6.2x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 28.5% and fixed charge coverage was 6.0x. Pro forma for settlement of the $1 billion forward equity offering, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.8x and fixed charge coverage was 6.2x.
During the second quarter of 2022, Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions:
- Amended its Global Senior Credit Agreement to increase the size from $3.0 billion to $3.75 billion.
- Entered into an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering agreement of up to $1.5 billion. The prior program, which had $577.6 million remaining, was terminated.
2022 Outlook
Digital Realty updated its 2022 core FFO per share outlook of $6.75-$6.85 and reiterated its 2022 constant-currency core FFO per share outlook of $6.95 - $7.05. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.
As of
As of
As of
Top-Line and Cost Structure
February 17, 2022
April 28, 2022
July 28, 2022
Total revenue
$4.700 - $4.800 billion
$4.700 - $4.800 billion
$4.650 - $4.750 billion
Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)
($35 - $40 million)
($45 - $50 million)
($50 - $55 million)
Adjusted EBITDA
$2.475 - $2.525 billion
$2.475 - $2.525 billion
$2.450 - $2.500 billion
G&A
$410 - $420 million
$410 - $420 million
$405 - $415 million
Internal Growth
Rental rates on renewal leases
Cash basis
Flat
Slightly Positive
Slightly Positive
GAAP basis
Slightly positive
Up low-single-digits
Up low-single-digits
Year-end portfolio occupancy
83.0% - 84.0%
83.0% - 84.0%
83.0% - 84.0%
"Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)
(2.5% - 3.5%)
(2.5% - 3.5%)
(3.5% - 4.5%)
Foreign Exchange Rates
U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling
$1.30 - $1.38
$1.25 - $1.35
$1.15 - $1.25
U.S. Dollar / Euro
$1.10 - $1.15
$1.05 - $1.10
$1.00 - $1.05
External Growth
Dispositions
Dollar volume
$0.5 - $1.0 billion
$0.5 - $1.0 billion
$0.5 - $1.0 billion
Cap rate
0.0% - 10.0%
0.0% - 10.0%
0.0% - 10.0%
Development
CapEx (3)
$2.3 - $2.5 billion
$2.3 - $2.5 billion
$2.2 - $2.4 billion
Average stabilized yields
9.0% - 15.0%
9.0% - 15.0%
9.0% - 15.0%
Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (4)
$5 - $10 million
$5 - $10 million
$5 - $10 million
Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (5)
$210 - $220 million
$200 - $210 million
$200 - $210 million
Balance Sheet
Long-term debt issuance
Dollar amount
$1.8 - $2.0 billion
$1.8 - $2.0 billion
$1.8 - $2.0 billion
Pricing
1.5% - 2.0%
1.5% - 2.0%
2.0% - 2.5%
Timing
Early & Late 2022
Early & Late 2022
Early & Late 2022
Net income per diluted share
$1.05 - $1.10
$1.05 - $1.10
$1.00 - $1.05
Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale
$5.35 - $5.35
$5.35 - $5.35
$5.35 - $5.35
Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)
$6.40 - $6.45
$6.40 - $6.45
$6.35 - $6.40
Non-core expenses and revenue streams
$0.40 - $0.45
$0.40 - $0.45
$0.40 - $0.45
Core Funds From Operations / share
$6.80 - $6.90
$6.80 - $6.90
$6.75 - $6.85
Foreign currency translation adjustments
$0.10 - $0.10
$0.15 - $0.15
$0.20 - $0.20
Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share
$6.90 - $7.00
$6.95 - $7.05
$6.95 - $7.05
(1)
Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments).
(2)
The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2020 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2021-2022, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented.
(3)
Includes land acquisitions.
(4)
Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs.
(5)
Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations
Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Rental revenues
$767,313
$751,962
$763,117
$773,195
$768,826
$1,519,275
$1,523,370
Tenant reimbursements - Utilities
218,198
224,547
195,340
189,060
169,743
442,745
354,716
Tenant reimbursements - Other
52,688
51,511
58,528
57,666
60,261
104,198
119,589
Interconnection & other
93,338
93,530
89,850
90,983
90,565
186,868
179,626
Fee income
5,072
5,757
4,133
3,255
3,628
10,829
6,054
Other
2,713
15
200
18,977
165
2,728
224
Total Operating Revenues
$1,139,321
$1,127,323
$1,111,167
$1,133,135
$1,093,189
$2,266,644
$2,183,580
Utilities
$223,426
$241,239
$213,933
$209,585
$185,010
$464,665
$361,057
Rental property operating
198,076
194,354
205,250
196,743
198,206
392,430
383,939
Property taxes
47,213
46,526
42,673
55,915
42,795
93,738
91,800
Insurance
3,836
3,698
3,507
4,718
5,703
7,534
9,201
Depreciation & amortization
376,967
382,132
378,883
369,035
368,981
759,099
738,714
General & administration
101,991
96,435
103,705
97,082
94,956
198,426
192,524
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
3,786
2,077
1,003
1,377
2,536
5,863
4,963
Transaction and integration expenses
13,586
11,968
12,427
13,804
7,075
25,554
21,195
Impairment of investments in real estate
—
—
18,291
—
—
—
—
Other expenses
70
7,657
(1)
510
2,298
7,727
2,041
Total Operating Expenses
$968,950
$986,087
$979,669
$948,770
$907,561
$1,955,037
$1,805,433
Operating Income
$170,371
$141,236
$131,498
$184,365
$185,627
$311,607
$378,146
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures
(34,088)
60,958
(7,714)
40,884
52,143
26,870
29,112
Gain / (loss) on sale of investments
—
2,770
1,047,011
(635)
499
2,770
334,420
Interest and other income (expense), net
13,008
3,051
(4,349)
(2,947)
10,124
16,059
2,938
Interest (expense)
(69,023)
(66,725)
(71,762)
(71,417)
(75,014)
(135,748)
(150,667)
Income tax (expense)
(16,406)
(13,244)
(3,961)
(13,709)
(47,582)
(29,650)
(55,129)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
—
(51,135)
(325)
—
—
(51,135)
(18,347)
Net Income
$63,862
$76,911
$1,090,397
$136,541
$125,799
$140,773
$520,474
Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(436)
(3,629)
(22,587)
(2,266)
(4,544)
(4,065)
(13,298)
Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
$63,426
$73,282
$1,067,811
$134,275
$121,255
$136,708
$507,177
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
(10,181)
(10,181)
(10,181)
(10,181)
(11,885)
(20,363)
(25,399)
Gain on / (Issuance costs associated with) redeemed preferred stock
—
—
—
—
18,000
—
18,000
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$53,245
$63,101
$1,057,630
$124,094
$127,371
$116,346
$499,777
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
284,694,064
284,525,992
283,869,662
283,105,966
281,791,855
284,610,492
281,445,252
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
285,109,903
285,025,099
284,868,184
283,799,538
282,433,857
284,979,709
282,075,611
Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units
290,944,163
290,662,421
290,893,110
290,228,785
289,484,805
290,716,197
289,218,609
Net income per share - basic
$0.19
$0.22
$3.73
$0.44
$0.45
$0.41
$1.78
Net income per share - diluted
$0.19
$0.22
$3.71
$0.44
$0.45
$0.41
$1.77
Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$53,245
$63,101
$1,057,630
$124,094
$127,371
$116,346
$499,777
Adjustments:
Non-controlling interest in operating partnership
1,500
1,600
23,100
3,000
3,200
3,100
13,000
Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)
369,327
374,162
372,447
362,728
363,640
743,489
728,336
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
29,022
29,320
24,146
21,293
20,983
58,341
40,361
(Gain) on real estate transactions (2)
(1,144)
(2,770)
(1,047,010)
(63,798)
(499)
(3,914)
(334,420)
Impairment of investments in real estate
-
-
18,291
-
-
-
-
Funds From Operations - diluted
$451,949
$465,412
$448,602
$447,317
$514,695
$917,362
$947,055
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
290,528
290,163
289,895
289,542
288,843
290,346
288,588
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)
290,944
290,662
290,893
290,228
289,485
290,716
289,219
Funds From Operations per share - basic
$1.56
$1.60
$1.55
$1.54
$1.78
$3.16
$3.28
Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)
$1.55
$1.60
$1.54
$1.54
$1.78
$3.16
$3.27
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Funds From Operations - diluted
$451,949
$465,412
$448,602
$447,317
$514,695
$917,362
$947,055
Other non-core revenue adjustments (4)
456
13,916
9,859
(18,066)
(11,122)
14,372
(11,181)
Transaction and integration expenses
13,586
11,968
12,427
13,804
7,075
25,554
21,195
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
51,135
325
-
-
51,135
18,347
(Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
-
-
-
-
(18,000)
-
(18,000)
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (5)
3,786
2,077
1,003
1,377
2,536
5,863
4,963
(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation
29,539
(67,676)
14,308
33,773
(51,649)
(38,137)
(17,577)
Other non-core expense adjustments
70
7,657
(1)
1,004
2,298
7,727
(16,942)
Core Funds From Operations - diluted
$499,386
$484,490
$486,525
$479,209
$445,833
$983,875
$927,859
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)
290,944
290,662
290,893
290,228
289,485
290,716
289,219
Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)
$1.72
$1.67
$1.67
$1.65
$1.54
$3.38
$3.21
(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Depreciation & amortization per income statement
$376,967
$382,132
$378,883
$369,035
$368,981
759,099
738,714
Non-real estate depreciation
(7,640)
(7,970)
(6,436)
(6,307)
(5,341)
(15,610)
(10,377)
Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
$369,327
$374,162
$372,447
$362,728
$363,640
$743,489
$728,336
(2)
For the fourth quarter 2021, the gain pertains to the contribution of 10 operating data center properties to Digital Core REIT in connection with the listing of Digital Core REIT as a standalone public company traded on the Singapore Exchange in December 2021. For the third quarter 2021, the gain of $64 million represents Digital Realty's share of a gain recognized by an unconsolidated joint venture from the sale of a portfolio of assets owned by the entity and is included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures in our consolidated income statement.
(3)
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable, and the effect of the physical settlement of our September 2021 forward sales agreements. See above for calculations of diluted FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and core FFO, see the definitions section.
(4)
Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. For the third quarter 2021, includes a $19 million promote received related to a sale of portfolio of assets within an unconsolidated joint venture. The promote is included in Other revenue in our consolidated income statement.
(5)
Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders
$499,386
$484,490
$486,525
$479,209
$445,833
$983,875
$927,859
Adjustments:
Non-real estate depreciation
7,640
7,970
6,436
6,307
5,341
15,610
10,377
Amortization of deferred financing costs
3,330
3,634
3,515
3,625
3,718
6,964
7,256
Amortization of debt discount/premium
1,193
1,214
1,107
1,138
1,166
2,407
2,300
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
15,799
14,453
15,097
15,082
15,578
30,253
31,675
Straight-line rental revenue
(17,278)
(18,810)
(16,497)
(11,969)
(16,139)
(36,089)
(34,631)
Straight-line rental expense
(2,237)
4,168
5,753
7,862
7,175
1,931
13,884
Above- and below-market rent amortization
196
335
910
1,165
1,857
531
3,994
Deferred tax expense / (benefit)
(769)
(1,604)
(13,731)
2,112
35,522
(2,372)
31,013
Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions
9,411
13,261
9,564
11,142
11,078
22,672
22,120
Recurring capital expenditures (1)
(43,497)
(46,770)
(87,550)
(50,800)
(39,231)
(90,267)
(78,753)
AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (2)
$473,173
$462,341
$411,130
$464,872
$471,899
$935,514
$937,095
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
290,528
290,163
289,895
289,542
288,843
290,346
288,588
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)
290,944
290,662
290,893
290,228
289,485
290,716
289,219
AFFO per share - diluted (3)
$1.63
$1.59
$1.41
$1.60
$1.63
$3.22
$3.24
Dividends per share and common unit
$1.22
$1.22
$1.16
$1.16
$1.16
$2.44
$2.32
Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio
75.0 %
76.7 %
82.1 %
72.4 %
71.2 %
75.8 %
71.6 %
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Share Count Detail
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding
290,528
290,163
289,895
289,542
288,843
290,346
288,588
Add: Effect of dilutive securities
416
499
998
686
642
370
631
Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted
290,944
290,662
290,893
290,228
289,485
290,716
289,219
(1)
Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions.
(2)
For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above.
(3)
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable, and the effect of the physical settlement of our September 2021 forward sales agreements. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
Assets
Investments in real estate:
Real estate
$24,065,933
$23,769,712
$23,625,451
$23,384,809
$23,287,853
Construction in progress
3,362,114
3,523,484
3,213,387
3,238,388
3,270,570
Land held for future development
37,460
107,003
133,683
118,091
143,575
Investments in real estate
$27,465,507
$27,400,199
$26,972,522
$26,741,289
$26,701,998
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(6,665,118)
(6,467,233)
(6,210,281)
(6,159,294)
(5,919,650)
Net Investments in Properties
$20,800,389
$20,932,966
$20,762,241
$20,581,995
$20,782,348
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
1,942,549
2,044,074
1,807,689
1,292,325
1,119,026
Net Investments in Real Estate
$22,742,937
$22,977,040
$22,569,930
$21,874,320
$21,901,374
Cash and cash equivalents
$99,226
$157,964
$142,698
$116,002
$120,482
Accounts and other receivables (1)
797,208
774,579
671,721
610,416
630,086
Deferred rent
554,016
545,666
547,385
552,850
539,379
Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net
2,521,390
2,640,795
2,735,486
2,871,622
2,956,027
Goodwill
7,545,107
7,802,440
7,937,440
8,062,914
8,185,931
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,310,970
1,361,942
1,405,441
1,442,661
1,452,633
Other assets
385,202
420,119
359,459
316,863
365,308
Total Assets
$35,956,057
$36,680,546
$36,369,560
$35,847,648
$36,151,220
Liabilities and Equity
Global unsecured revolving credit facilities
$1,440,040
$943,325
$398,172
$832,322
$1,026,368
Unsecured senior notes, net of discount
12,695,568
13,284,650
12,903,370
13,012,790
12,659,043
Secured debt and other, net of premiums
158,699
160,240
146,668
242,427
242,410
Operating lease liabilities
1,418,540
1,472,510
1,512,187
1,543,231
1,545,689
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
1,619,222
1,572,359
1,543,623
1,341,866
1,367,240
Deferred tax liabilities, net
611,582
649,112
666,451
725,955
742,127
Accrued dividends and distributions
—
—
338,729
—
—
Security deposits and prepaid rent
341,140
346,911
336,578
341,778
362,606
Total Liabilities
$18,284,791
$18,429,107
$17,845,778
$18,040,369
$17,945,483
Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership
41,047
42,734
46,995
40,920
41,490
Equity
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized:
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2)
$193,540
$193,540
$193,540
$193,540
$193,540
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3)
203,264
203,264
203,264
203,264
203,264
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)
334,886
334,886
334,886
334,886
334,886
Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000,000 shares authorized (5)
2,824
2,824
2,824
2,818
2,806
Additional paid-in capital
21,091,364
21,069,391
21,075,863
21,010,202
20,844,834
Dividends in excess of earnings
(4,211,685)
(3,916,854)
(3,631,929)
(4,359,033)
(4,153,407)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(475,561)
(188,844)
(173,880)
(111,560)
31,733
Total Stockholders' Equity
$17,138,632
$17,698,207
$18,004,568
$17,274,117
$17,457,656
Noncontrolling Interests
Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership
$432,213
$444,029
$425,337
$459,918
$513,897
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
59,374
66,470
46,882
32,324
192,694
Total Noncontrolling Interests
$491,587
$510,499
$472,219
$492,242
$706,591
Total Equity
$17,630,219
$18,208,706
$18,476,787
$17,766,359
$18,164,247
Total Liabilities and Equity
$35,956,057
$36,680,546
$36,369,560
$35,847,648
$36,151,220
(1)
Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $37,799 and $28,574 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2)
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3)
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 and $210,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(4)
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 and $345,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 13,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(5)
Common Stock: 284,733,922 and 284,415,013 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization and Financial Ratios
Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands
Three Months Ended
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$53,245
$63,101
$1,057,630
$124,094
$127,371
Interest
69,023
66,725
71,762
71,417
75,014
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
—
51,135
325
—
—
Income tax expense (benefit)
16,406
13,244
3,961
13,709
47,582
Depreciation & amortization
376,967
382,132
378,883
369,035
368,981
EBITDA
$515,642
$576,337
$1,512,561
$578,255
$618,947
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
29,023
29,319
24,146
21,293
20,983
Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense
6,708
21,111
15,222
11,008
15,523
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
3,786
2,077
1,003
1,377
2,536
Transaction and integration expenses
13,586
11,968
12,427
13,804
7,075
(Gain) / loss on sale of investments
—
(2,770)
(1,047,011)
635
(499)
Impairment of investments in real estate
—
—
18,291
—
—
Other non-core adjustments, net
31,633
(48,858)
14,307
(28,745)
(60,308)
Non-controlling interests
436
3,629
22,587
2,266
4,544
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
10,181
10,181
10,181
10,181
11,885
(Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
—
—
—
—
(18,000)
Adjusted EBITDA
$610,994
$602,994
$583,713
$610,074
$602,686
(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the definitions section.
Three Months Ended
Financial Ratios
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
Total GAAP interest expense
$69,023
$66,725
$71,762
$71,417
$75,014
Capitalized interest
14,131
14,751
15,328
15,142
11,558
Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts
(43,952)
52,324
(37,974)
17,820
(43,604)
Cash Interest Expense (2)
$39,202
$133,800
$49,116
$104,379
$42,968
Preferred dividends
10,181
10,181
10,181
10,181
11,885
Total Fixed Charges (3)
$93,335
$91,657
$97,271
$96,740
$98,457
Coverage
Interest coverage ratio (4)
6.6x
6.1x
6.0x
6.5x
6.1x
Cash interest coverage ratio (5)
12.6x
4.0x
9.8x
5.4x
10.9x
Fixed charge coverage ratio (6)
6.0x
5.5x
5.4x
5.8x
5.4x
Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (7)
10.4x
3.7x
8.3x