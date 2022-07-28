Quaker Houghton Announces 5% Increase in Cash Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton KWR today declared a $0.435 per share quarterly cash dividend, a 5% increase over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2022.
Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "We are pleased to announce our 13th consecutive dividend increase and our 46th increase since going public in 1972. This underscores our commitment to a balanced capital allocation strategy and is supported by our confidence in the future earnings and cash flow generation of the Company."
Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.
SOURCE Quaker Houghton
