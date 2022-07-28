Notice of Crown Capital Q2 2022 Results Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") CRWN, a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its 2022 second quarter financial results on August 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Chris Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer.
Q2 2022 CONFERENCE CALL
DATE:
Friday, August 12, 2022
TIME:
8:30 a.m. EST
DIAL IN NUMBER:
(647) 484-0475 or (888) 220-8474
CONFERENCE ID:
1883356
REPLAY:
(647) 436-0148 or (888) 203-1112 (playback code: 1883356)
WEBCAST:
The audio webcast can be accessed at www.crowncapital.ca under
ABOUT CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS CRWN
Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a manager of investment funds for institutional partners and as a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.
