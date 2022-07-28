dentalcorp and Envista partner to offer dental implants across 500+ practices nationwide

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), DNTL, Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today a new partnership with Envista to expand implant services to Canadians.

This partnership further strengthens dentalcorp's relationship with Envista and its comprehensive portfolio of companies. Including dental implants and treatment options, Envista offers digital imaging technologies and orthodontics which covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the human smile.

As part of this new agreement, Nobel Biocare, part of the Envista portfolio, is providing the dentalcorp network with an extensive implant training program and suite of services that includes dedicated support, clinical education and mentorship, and operatory guidance at a level unmatched in the Canadian market.

"Patients are looking for more specialized care from their trusted oral health care provider and Nobel Biocare is a leading innovator of implant-based dental restorations," says Guy Amini, President, dentalcorp. "Our teams work every day to advance every aspect of our patients' oral health and well-being and when looking at implant partners, Nobel Biocare stood out for its delivery of next-level support with an unmatched commitment to our success."

Through this partnership, dentalcorp's network of over 1,500 dentists will have exclusive access to learning frameworks, playbooks, and the right mix of training and educational support enabling dentalcorp practices to expand the best-in-class suite of services offered to patients.

Of the available restorative options, dental implants provide the most natural and aesthetic appearance while also remaining the most durable and effective of treatment options and are the most effective method/option to replace missing teeth. An implant is the only solution that gives the patient a new root system and tooth and ranks much higher in efficiency compared to other restorative options such as dental crowns and bridges.

Amir Aghdaei, CEO Envista, said, "We are thrilled to be dentalcorp's preferred dental implant provider. Implants are one of the fastest growing segments in dentistry and dentalcorp is a well-respected and growing provider of dental implant treatments. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with this leading DSO. dentalcorp's focus on supporting clinicians at every step in their professional career aligns well with Envista's purpose of partnering with dental professionals to improve lives. This partnership further accelerates our journey to digitize, personalize, and democratize the dental industry."

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest-growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

About Envista

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

About Nobel Biocare

Part of the Envista portfolio, Nobel Biocare is a world leader in the field of innovative implant-based dental restorations. Our goal is to empower dental professionals to give quality of life back to their patients.

This philosophy is built on over 65 years of continuous innovation, all stemming from Per-Ingvar Brånemark's ground-breaking discovery of osseointegration in 1952. Since then, we've helped our customers treat millions of patients with our science-backed and forward-looking solutions.

Nobel Biocare supports its customers through all phases of professional development, offering world-class training and education along with practice support and patient information materials. The company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Production takes place at four sites located in the United States, Sweden and Japan. Products and services are available in over 80 countries through subsidiaries and distributors.

Our company's portfolio offers solutions from single tooth to fully edentulous indications with dental implant systems (including key brands NobelActive and NobelParallel and ceramic implant NobelPearl*) a comprehensive range of high-precision individualized prosthetics and CAD/CAM systems (NobelProcera), digital solutions for treatment planning and guided surgery (NobelClinician and DTX Studio suite) as well as biomaterials.

