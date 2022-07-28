MILLER INDUSTRIES TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) intends to release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:
Thursday, August 4, 2022
2:00 PM ET
1:00 PM CT
12:00 PM MT
11:00 AM PT
Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:
https://app.webinar.net/6PQLokV4V83
Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. After the call has taken place, its archived version can be accessed at this Web site.
Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle.
SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.