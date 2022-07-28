SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation SSB today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.57 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.39 per diluted common share one year ago.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.62 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.69 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.87 per diluted share one year ago. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 excludes $4.2 million of merger and branch consolidation related expense (after-tax).

"We are pleased to report very strong performance in the second quarter, with record pre-provision net revenue, robust loan growth, and continued strength in asset quality," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong revenue growth in the quarter and limited expense growth combined to produce 12% operating leverage. We are also pleased that our pre-provision net revenue per diluted share rose almost 30% from Q1 levels."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

Reported and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.57 and $1.62 (Non-GAAP), respectively

and (Non-GAAP), respectively Net Income and Adjusted Net Income of $119.2 million and $123.4 million (Non-GAAP), respectively

and (Non-GAAP), respectively Return on Average Common Equity of 9.36% * and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 16.6% * (Non-GAAP) and 17.2% * (Non-GAAP), respectively

and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 16.6% (Non-GAAP) and 17.2% (Non-GAAP), respectively Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA of 1.04% * and 1.08% * (Non-GAAP), respectively

and 1.08% (Non-GAAP), respectively Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $176.8 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.55% * PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)

(Non-GAAP), or 1.55% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP) PPNR per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.32 , up nearly 30% from the prior quarter's $1.79 and up 46% from $1.59 one year ago

, up nearly 30% from the prior quarter's and up 46% from one year ago Book Value per Share of $66.64 decreased by $1.66 per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the $2.60 per share impact from the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss

decreased by per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the per share impact from the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share of $39.47 (Non-GAAP), down $1.58 , or 3.8% from the prior quarter

(Non-GAAP), down , or 3.8% from the prior quarter Recorded a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the prior quarter

∗ Annualized

Performance

Net Interest Income of $314.3 million ; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $47.8 million from prior quarter

; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased from prior quarter Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (non-GAAP) of 3.10% and 3.12%, respectively, up 0.35% from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 0.06%, up 1 basis point from prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $88.3 million , up $2.2 million compared to the prior quarter, with a $4.8 million increase in fee income on deposit accounts offset by a $5.1 million decline in mortgage banking income

, up compared to the prior quarter, with a increase in fee income on deposit accounts offset by a decline in mortgage banking income Noninterest Income represented 0.77% of average assets for the second quarter of 2022

Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $7.5 million compared to the prior quarter; salaries and employee benefits declined by $636 thousand

compared to the prior quarter; salaries and employee benefits declined by Efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 54.9% and 53.6%, respectively, from prior quarter's 63.0% and 60.1%, respectively

Balance Sheet / Credit

Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $4.2 billion represents 9.0% of assets

represents 9.0% of assets Loan production† of $3.9 billion , excluding production by legacy Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI")

, excluding production by legacy Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI") Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $1.5 billion , or 22.0% annualized. Of the second quarter loan growth, 53% was commercial loan growth, led by commercial and industrial loans, and 47% was consumer growth, led by consumer real estate loans.

, or 22.0% annualized. Of the second quarter loan growth, 53% was commercial loan growth, led by commercial and industrial loans, and 47% was consumer growth, led by consumer real estate loans. Loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 12.3% over the last year

Deposits increased $100.0 million , or 1.0% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $224.1 million , or 2.5% annualized

, or 1.0% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling , or 2.5% annualized 36.9% of total deposits are noninterest-bearing checking

Net charge-offs of $2.3 million , or 0.03% annualized

† Loan production indicates committed balance total

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.49 per share to $0.50 per share; the dividend is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022

Financial Performance



















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 272,000

$ 233,617

$ 238,310

$ 246,065

$ 246,177

$ 505,617

$ 506,144

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



53,659



36,847



29,071



25,384



21,364



90,506



39,873

Total interest income



325,659



270,464



267,381



271,449



267,541



596,123



546,017

Interest expense











































Deposits



5,776



4,628



5,121



7,267



9,537



10,404



20,795

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



5,604



4,362



4,156



4,196



4,874



9,966



10,094

Total interest expense



11,380



8,990



9,277



11,463



14,411



20,370



30,889

Net interest income



314,279



261,474



258,104



259,986



253,130



575,753



515,128

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



19,286



(8,449)



(9,157)



(38,903)



(58,793)



10,837



(117,213)

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses



294,993



269,923



267,261



298,889



311,923



564,916



632,341

Noninterest income



88,292



86,090



91,894



87,010



79,020



174,382



175,305

Noninterest expense











































Pre-tax operating expense



225,779



218,324



217,392



214,672



218,707



444,103



437,409

Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



15,666



42,979

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



—



—



11,706



—



11,706

Total noninterest expense



231,169



228,600



224,037



232,290



263,383



459,769



492,094

Income before provision for income taxes



152,116



127,413



135,118



153,609



127,560



279,529



315,552

Income taxes provision



32,941



27,084



28,272



30,821



28,600



60,025



69,643

Net income

$ 119,175

$ 100,329

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 219,504

$ 245,909















































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net income (GAAP)

$ 119,175

$ 100,329

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 219,504

$ 245,909

Securities gains, net of tax



—



—



(2)



(51)



(28)



—



(28)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax



—



13,492



—



—



—



13,492



—

Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



4,223



8,092



5,255



14,083



25,578



12,314



33,402

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—



—



—



—



9,081



—



9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 123,398

$ 121,913

$ 112,099

$ 136,820

$ 133,591

$ 245,310

$ 288,364















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.58

$ 1.40

$ 1.53

$ 1.75

$ 1.40

$ 2.99

$ 3.47

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.57

$ 1.39

$ 1.52

$ 1.74

$ 1.39

$ 2.96

$ 3.44

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.64

$ 1.71

$ 1.61

$ 1.95

$ 1.89

$ 3.34

$ 4.07

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.62

$ 1.69

$ 1.59

$ 1.94

$ 1.87

$ 3.31

$ 4.04

Dividends per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.47

$ 0.98

$ 0.94

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



75,461,157



71,447,429



69,651,334



70,066,235



70,866,193



73,464,620



70,937,301

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,094,198



72,110,746



70,289,971



70,575,726



71,408,888



74,103,640



71,444,631

Effective tax rate



21.66 %



21.26 %



20.92 %



20.06 %



22.42 %



21.47 %



22.07 %



Performance and Capital Ratios

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,







2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.04 %

0.95 %

1.02 %

1.20 %

1.00 % 1.00 % 1.27 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.08 %

1.15 %

1.08 %

1.34 %

1.35 % 1.11 % 1.49 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.36 %

8.24 %

8.84 %

10.21 %

8.38 % 8.81 % 10.52 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



9.69 %

10.01 %

9.28 %

11.37 %

11.31 % 9.85 % 12.34 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



16.59 %

13.97 %

14.63 %

16.86 %

14.12 % 15.28 % 17.59 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



17.15 %

16.79 %

15.30 %

18.68 %

18.74 % 16.97 % 20.46 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



54.92 %

62.99 %

61.27 %

64.22 %

76.28 % 58.66 % 68.38 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



53.59 %

60.05 %

59.39 %

59.16 %

62.88 % 56.58 % 60.49 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



31.03 %

33.71 %

32.02 %

27.94 %

33.65 % 32.26 % 27.12 %

Book value per common share

$ 66.64

$ 68.30

$ 69.27

$ 68.55

$ 67.60











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 39.47

$ 41.05

$ 44.62

$ 43.98

$ 43.07























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



10.9 %

11.2 %

11.4 %

11.7 %

11.8 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



6.8 %

7.0 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

7.8 %









Tier 1 leverage (6) *



8.0 %

8.5 %

8.1 %

8.1 %

8.1 %









Tier 1 common equity (6) *



11.1 %

11.4 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

12.1 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *



11.1 %

11.4 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

12.1 %









Total risk-based capital (6) *



13.0 %

13.3 %

13.6 %

13.8 %

14.1 %













* The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 561,516

$ 588,372

$ 476,653

$ 597,321

$ 529,434

Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



4,160,583



5,444,234



6,366,494



5,701,002



5,875,078

Cash and cash equivalents



4,722,099



6,032,606



6,843,147



6,298,323



6,404,512



































Trading securities, at fair value



88,088



74,234



77,689



61,294



89,925

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,806,465



2,827,769



1,819,901



1,641,485



1,189,265

Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,666,008



5,924,206



5,193,478



4,631,554



4,369,159

Other investments



179,815



179,258



160,568



160,592



160,607

Total investment securities



8,652,288



8,931,233



7,173,947



6,433,631



5,719,031

Loans held for sale



73,880



130,376



191,723



242,813



171,447

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,707,592



1,939,033



1,987,322



2,255,874



2,434,259

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



6,908,234



7,633,824



5,890,069



6,554,647



7,457,950

Non-acquired



19,319,440



16,983,570



16,050,775



14,978,428



14,140,869

Less allowance for credit losses



(319,708)



(300,396)



(301,807)



(314,144)



(350,401)

Loans, net



27,615,558



26,256,031



23,626,359



23,474,805



23,682,677

Other real estate owned ("OREO")



1,431



3,290



2,736



3,687



5,039

Premises and equipment, net



562,781



568,332



558,499



569,817



568,473

Bank owned life insurance



953,970



942,922



783,049



778,552



773,452

Mortgage servicing rights



87,463



83,339



65,620



60,922



57,351

Core deposit and other intangibles



132,694



140,364



128,067



136,584



145,126

Goodwill



1,922,525



1,924,024



1,581,085



1,581,085



1,581,085

Other assets



1,394,645



1,114,790



928,111



1,262,195



1,177,751

Total assets

$ 46,207,422

$ 46,201,541

$ 41,960,032

$ 40,903,708

$ 40,375,869



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 14,337,018

$ 14,052,332

$ 11,498,840

$ 11,333,881

$ 11,176,338

Interest-bearing



24,538,833



24,723,498



23,555,989



22,226,677



22,066,031

Total deposits



38,875,851



38,775,830



35,054,829



33,560,558



33,242,369

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



669,999



770,409



781,239



859,736



862,429

Other borrowings



392,460



405,553



327,066



326,807



351,548

Reserve for unfunded commitments



32,543



30,368



30,510



28,289



30,981

Other liabilities



1,196,144



1,044,973



963,448



1,335,377



1,130,919

Total liabilities



41,166,997



41,027,133



37,157,092



36,110,767



35,618,247



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



189,103



189,403



173,331



174,795



175,957

Surplus



4,195,976



4,214,897



3,653,098



3,693,622



3,720,946

Retained earnings



1,146,230



1,064,064



997,657



925,044



836,584

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(490,884)



(293,956)



(21,146)



(520)



24,136

Total shareholders' equity



5,040,425



5,174,408



4,802,940



4,792,941



4,757,623

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 46,207,422

$ 46,201,541

$ 41,960,032

$ 40,903,708

$ 40,375,869



































Common shares issued and outstanding



75,641,322



75,761,018



69,332,297



69,918,037



70,382,728



Net Interest Income and Margin























































Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 4,597,551

$ 8,635

0.75 %

$ 5,678,147

$ 2,852

0.20 %

$ 5,670,674

$ 1,350

0.10 %

Investment securities



8,880,419



45,024

2.03 %



7,895,281



33,995

1.75 %



5,371,985



20,014

1.49 %

Loans held for sale



76,567



791

4.14 %



110,542



869

3.19 %



281,547



1,977

2.82 %

Total loans, excluding PPP



27,055,042



271,003

4.02 %



24,675,512



231,373

3.80 %



22,588,076



225,664

4.01 %

Total PPP loans



77,816



206

1.06 %



167,541



1,375

3.33 %



1,719,323



18,536

4.32 %

Total loans held for investment



27,132,858



271,209

4.01 %



24,843,053



232,748

3.80 %



24,307,399



244,200

4.03 %

Total interest-earning assets



40,687,395



325,659

3.21 %



38,527,023



270,464

2.85 %



35,631,605



267,541

3.01 %

Noninterest-earning assets



5,160,394













4,419,309













4,201,147











Total Assets

$ 45,847,789











$ 42,946,332











$ 39,832,752































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 18,316,890

$ 3,836

0.08 %

$ 17,473,192

$ 2,217

0.05 %

$ 15,453,940

$ 4,513

0.12 %

Savings deposits



3,548,192



143

0.02 %



3,408,129



130

0.02 %



2,995,871



453

0.06 %

Certificates and other time deposits



2,776,478



1,797

0.26 %



2,848,829



2,281

0.32 %



3,408,778



4,571

0.54 %

Federal funds purchased



333,326



628

0.76 %



354,899



111

0.13 %



520,585



112

0.09 %

Repurchase agreements



403,008



153

0.15 %



438,258



158

0.15 %



394,056



211

0.21 %

Other borrowings



405,241



4,823

4.77 %



354,133



4,093

4.69 %



368,897



4,551

4.95 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



25,783,135



11,380

0.18 %



24,877,440



8,990

0.15 %



23,142,127



14,411

0.25 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



14,955,329













13,131,727













11,951,384











Shareholders' equity



5,109,325













4,937,165













4,739,241











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



20,064,654













18,068,892













16,690,625











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 45,847,789











$ 42,946,332











$ 39,832,752











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 314,279

3.10 %







$ 261,474

2.75 %







$ 253,130

2.85 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)













3.12 %













2.77 %













2.87 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













0.06 %













0.05 %













0.12 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













0.12 %













0.10 %













0.17 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 12,770











$ 6,741











$ 6,292





Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans







$ 8











$ 983











$ 14,232





Tax Equivalent Adjustment







$ 2,249











$ 1,885











$ 1,424











(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $89.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense



















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 33,658

$ 28,902

$ 30,293

$ 26,130

$ 23,936

$ 62,560

$ 49,218

Mortgage banking income



5,480



10,594



12,044



15,560



10,115



16,074



36,995

Trust and investment services income



9,831



9,718



9,520



9,150



9,733



19,549



18,311

Securities gains, net



—



—



2



64



36



—



36

Correspondent banking and capital market income



27,604



27,994



30,216



25,164



25,877



55,598



54,625

Bank owned life insurance income



6,246



5,260



4,932



5,132



5,047



11,506



8,346

Other



5,473



3,622



4,887



5,810



4,276



9,095



7,774

Total Noninterest Income

$ 88,292

$ 86,090

$ 91,894

$ 87,010

$ 79,020

$ 174,382

$ 175,305















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 137,037

$ 137,673

$ 137,321

$ 136,969

$ 137,379

$ 274,710

$ 277,740

Occupancy expense



22,759



21,840



22,915



23,135



22,844



44,599



46,175

Information services expense



19,947



19,193



18,489



18,061



19,078



39,140



37,867

OREO and loan related (income) expense



(3)



(238)



(740)



1,527



240



(241)



1,242

Business development and staff related



4,916



4,276



4,577



4,424



4,305



9,192



7,676

Amortization of intangibles



8,847



8,494



8,517



8,543



8,968



17,341



18,132

Professional fees



4,331



3,749



2,639



2,415



2,301



8,080



5,575

Supplies and printing expense



2,400



2,189



2,179



2,310



2,500



4,589



5,170

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



5,332



4,812



4,965



4,245



4,931



10,144



8,772

Advertising and marketing



2,286



1,763



2,375



2,185



1,659



4,049



3,399

Other operating expenses



17,927



14,573



14,155



10,858



14,502



32,500



25,661

Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



15,666



42,979

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



—



—



11,706



—



11,706

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 231,169

$ 228,600

$ 224,037

$ 232,290

$ 263,383

$ 459,769

$ 492,094



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,527,062

$ 2,316,313

$ 2,029,216

$ 2,032,731

$ 1,947,646

Investor commercial real estate*



8,393,630



8,158,457



7,432,503



7,131,192



7,094,109

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,421,725



5,346,583



4,970,116



4,988,490



4,895,189

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP



4,760,355



4,447,279



3,516,485



3,458,520



3,121,625

Consumer real estate *



5,505,531



4,988,736



4,806,958



4,733,567



4,748,693

Consumer/other



1,279,790



1,179,697



928,240



943,243



907,181

Total loans, excluding PPP



27,888,093



26,437,065



23,683,518



23,287,743



22,714,443

PPP loans



47,173



119,362



244,648



501,206



1,318,635

Total Loans

$ 27,935,266

$ 26,556,427

$ 23,928,166

$ 23,788,949

$ 24,033,078





* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $795.7 million, $733.7 million, $686.5 million, $665.0 million and $599.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 14,337,018

$ 14,052,332

$ 11,498,840

$ 11,333,881

$ 11,176,338

Interest-bearing checking



8,953,332



9,275,208



9,018,987



7,920,236



7,651,433

Savings



3,616,819



3,479,743



3,350,547



3,201,543



3,051,229

Money market



9,264,257



9,140,005



8,376,380



8,110,162



8,024,117

Time deposits



2,704,425



2,828,542



2,810,075



2,994,736



3,339,252

Total Deposits

$ 38,875,851

$ 38,775,830

$ 35,054,829

$ 33,560,558

$ 33,242,369



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 36,171,426

$ 35,947,288

$ 32,244,754

$ 30,565,822

$ 29,903,117



Asset Quality







































Ending Balance





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 20,716

$ 19,582

$ 18,700

$ 23,800

$ 16,065

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,371



22,818



4,612



1,729



559

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



93



464



590



365



695

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



22,180



42,864



23,902



25,894



17,319

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



63,526



59,267



56,718



64,583



69,053

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



4,418



12,768



251



89



—

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,577



3,118



2,875



3,804



4,777

Total acquired nonperforming assets



69,521



75,153



59,844



68,476



73,830

Total nonperforming assets

$ 91,701

$ 118,017

$ 83,746

$ 94,370

$ 91,149









































Three Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,





2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.14 %



1.13 %



1.26 %



1.32 %



1.46 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans



1.15 %



1.14 %



1.27 %



1.35 %



1.54 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



355.11 %



262.50 %



375.94 %



348.27 %



408.98 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.03 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.03 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.20 %



0.26 %



0.20 %



0.23 %



0.23 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.32 %



0.43 %



0.34 %



0.38 %



0.36 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2022: