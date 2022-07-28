ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

by PRNewswire
July 28, 2022 4:01 PM | 309 min read

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation SSB today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.57 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.39 per diluted common share one year ago. 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.62 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.69 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.87 per diluted share one year ago.  Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 excludes $4.2 million of merger and branch consolidation related expense (after-tax).

"We are pleased to report very strong performance in the second quarter, with record pre-provision net revenue, robust loan growth, and continued strength in asset quality," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "Our strong revenue growth in the quarter and limited expense growth combined to produce 12% operating leverage. We are also pleased that our pre-provision net revenue per diluted share rose almost 30% from Q1 levels."  

Highlights of the second quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

  • Reported and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.57 and $1.62 (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Net Income and Adjusted Net Income of $119.2 million and $123.4 million (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 9.36%* and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 16.6%* (Non-GAAP) and 17.2%* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA of 1.04%* and 1.08%* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $176.8 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.55%* PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)
  • PPNR per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.32, up nearly 30% from the prior quarter's $1.79 and up 46% from $1.59 one year ago
  • Book Value per Share of $66.64 decreased by $1.66 per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the $2.60 per share impact from the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share of $39.47 (Non-GAAP), down $1.58, or 3.8% from the prior quarter 
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the prior quarter

∗ Annualized

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $314.3 million; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $47.8 million from prior quarter
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (non-GAAP) of 3.10% and 3.12%, respectively, up 0.35% from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 0.06%, up 1 basis point from prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $88.3 million, up $2.2 million compared to the prior quarter, with a $4.8 million increase in fee income on deposit accounts offset by a $5.1 million decline in mortgage banking income
  • Noninterest Income represented 0.77% of average assets for the second quarter of 2022
  • Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $7.5 million compared to the prior quarter; salaries and employee benefits declined by $636 thousand
  • Efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 54.9% and 53.6%, respectively, from prior quarter's 63.0% and 60.1%, respectively

Balance Sheet / Credit

  • Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $4.2 billion represents 9.0% of assets
  • Loan production† of $3.9 billion, excluding production by legacy Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI")
  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $1.5 billion, or 22.0% annualized.  Of the second quarter loan growth, 53% was commercial loan growth, led by commercial and industrial loans, and 47% was consumer growth, led by consumer real estate loans.
  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 12.3% over the last year
  • Deposits increased $100.0 million, or 1.0% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $224.1 million, or 2.5% annualized
  • 36.9% of total deposits are noninterest-bearing checking
  • Net charge-offs of $2.3 million, or 0.03% annualized

† Loan production indicates committed balance total

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.49 per share to $0.50 per share; the dividend is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022

Financial Performance


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


INCOME STATEMENT


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


2022


2021


Interest income























   Loans, including fees (1)


$

272,000


$

233,617


$

238,310


$

246,065


$

246,177


$

505,617


$

506,144


   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities























      purchased under agreements to resell



53,659



36,847



29,071



25,384



21,364



90,506



39,873


Total interest income



325,659



270,464



267,381



271,449



267,541



596,123



546,017


Interest expense























   Deposits



5,776



4,628



5,121



7,267



9,537



10,404



20,795


   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements























      to repurchase, and other borrowings



5,604



4,362



4,156



4,196



4,874



9,966



10,094


Total interest expense



11,380



8,990



9,277



11,463



14,411



20,370



30,889


Net interest income



314,279



261,474



258,104



259,986



253,130



575,753



515,128


  Provision (recovery) for credit losses



19,286



(8,449)



(9,157)



(38,903)



(58,793)



10,837



(117,213)


Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses



294,993



269,923



267,261



298,889



311,923



564,916



632,341


Noninterest income



88,292



86,090



91,894



87,010



79,020



174,382



175,305


Noninterest expense























Pre-tax operating expense



225,779



218,324



217,392



214,672



218,707



444,103



437,409


Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



15,666



42,979


Extinguishment of debt cost











11,706





11,706


Total noninterest expense



231,169



228,600



224,037



232,290



263,383



459,769



492,094


Income before provision for income taxes



152,116



127,413



135,118



153,609



127,560



279,529



315,552


Income taxes provision



32,941



27,084



28,272



30,821



28,600



60,025



69,643


Net income


$

119,175


$

100,329


$

106,846


$

122,788


$

98,960


$

219,504


$

245,909

























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)























Net income (GAAP)


$

119,175


$

100,329


$

106,846


$

122,788


$

98,960


$

219,504


$

245,909


Securities gains, net of tax







(2)



(51)



(28)





(28)


Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax





13,492









13,492




Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



4,223



8,092



5,255



14,083



25,578



12,314



33,402


Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax











9,081





9,081


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

123,398


$

121,913


$

112,099


$

136,820


$

133,591


$

245,310


$

288,364

























   Basic earnings per common share


$

1.58


$

1.40


$

1.53


$

1.75


$

1.40


$

2.99


$

3.47


   Diluted earnings per common share


$

1.57


$

1.39


$

1.52


$

1.74


$

1.39


$

2.96


$

3.44


   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)


$

1.64


$

1.71


$

1.61


$

1.95


$

1.89


$

3.34


$

4.07


   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)


$

1.62


$

1.69


$

1.59


$

1.94


$

1.87


$

3.31


$

4.04


   Dividends per common share


$

0.49


$

0.49


$

0.49


$

0.49


$

0.47


$

0.98


$

0.94


   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



75,461,157



71,447,429



69,651,334



70,066,235



70,866,193



73,464,620



70,937,301


   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,094,198



72,110,746



70,289,971



70,575,726



71,408,888



74,103,640



71,444,631


   Effective tax rate



21.66 %



21.26 %



20.92 %



20.06 %



22.42 %



21.47 %



22.07 %


Performance and Capital Ratios

























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,





2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


2022


2021



PERFORMANCE RATIOS






















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.04

%


0.95

%


1.02

%


1.20

%


1.00

%

1.00

%

1.27

%


Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.08

%


1.15

%


1.08

%


1.34

%


1.35

%

1.11

%

1.49

%


Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.36

%


8.24

%


8.84

%


10.21

%


8.38

%

8.81

%

10.52

%


Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



9.69

%


10.01

%


9.28

%


11.37

%


11.31

%

9.85

%

12.34

%


Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



16.59

%


13.97

%


14.63

%


16.86

%


14.12

%

15.28

%

17.59

%


Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



17.15

%


16.79

%


15.30

%


18.68

%


18.74

%

16.97

%

20.46

%


Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



54.92

%


62.99

%


61.27

%


64.22

%


76.28

%

58.66

%

68.38

%


Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



53.59

%


60.05

%


59.39

%


59.16

%


62.88

%

56.58

%

60.49

%


Dividend payout ratio (5)



31.03

%


33.71

%


32.02

%


27.94

%


33.65

%

32.26

%

27.12

%


Book value per common share


$

66.64


$

68.30


$

69.27


$

68.55


$

67.60







Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)


$

39.47


$

41.05


$

44.62


$

43.98


$

43.07





























CAPITAL RATIOS






















Equity-to-assets



10.9

%


11.2

%


11.4

%


11.7

%


11.8

%






Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



6.8

%


7.0

%


7.7

%


7.8

%


7.8

%






Tier 1 leverage (6) *



8.0

%


8.5

%


8.1

%


8.1

%


8.1

%






Tier 1 common equity (6) *



11.1

%


11.4

%


11.8

%


11.9

%


12.1

%






Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *



11.1

%


11.4

%


11.8

%


11.9

%


12.1

%






Total risk-based capital (6) *



13.0

%


13.3

%


13.6

%


13.8

%


14.1

%







* The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


BALANCE SHEET


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


Assets

















   Cash and due from banks


$

561,516


$

588,372


$

476,653


$

597,321


$

529,434


   Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



4,160,583



5,444,234



6,366,494



5,701,002



5,875,078


Cash and cash equivalents



4,722,099



6,032,606



6,843,147



6,298,323



6,404,512



















Trading securities, at fair value



88,088



74,234



77,689



61,294



89,925


Investment securities:

















   Securities held to maturity



2,806,465



2,827,769



1,819,901



1,641,485



1,189,265


   Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,666,008



5,924,206



5,193,478



4,631,554



4,369,159


   Other investments



179,815



179,258



160,568



160,592



160,607


               Total investment securities



8,652,288



8,931,233



7,173,947



6,433,631



5,719,031


Loans held for sale



73,880



130,376



191,723



242,813



171,447


Loans:

















Purchased credit deteriorated



1,707,592



1,939,033



1,987,322



2,255,874



2,434,259


Purchased non-credit deteriorated



6,908,234



7,633,824



5,890,069



6,554,647



7,457,950


Non-acquired



19,319,440



16,983,570



16,050,775



14,978,428



14,140,869


    Less allowance for credit losses



(319,708)



(300,396)



(301,807)



(314,144)



(350,401)


               Loans, net



27,615,558



26,256,031



23,626,359



23,474,805



23,682,677


Other real estate owned ("OREO")



1,431



3,290



2,736



3,687



5,039


Premises and equipment, net



562,781



568,332



558,499



569,817



568,473


Bank owned life insurance



953,970



942,922



783,049



778,552



773,452


Mortgage servicing rights



87,463



83,339



65,620



60,922



57,351


Core deposit and other intangibles



132,694



140,364



128,067



136,584



145,126


Goodwill



1,922,525



1,924,024



1,581,085



1,581,085



1,581,085


Other assets



1,394,645



1,114,790



928,111



1,262,195



1,177,751


                Total assets


$

46,207,422


$

46,201,541


$

41,960,032


$

40,903,708


$

40,375,869



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















   Noninterest-bearing


$

14,337,018


$

14,052,332


$

11,498,840


$

11,333,881


$

11,176,338


   Interest-bearing



24,538,833



24,723,498



23,555,989



22,226,677



22,066,031


               Total deposits



38,875,851



38,775,830



35,054,829



33,560,558



33,242,369


Federal funds purchased and securities

















   sold under agreements to repurchase



669,999



770,409



781,239



859,736



862,429


Other borrowings



392,460



405,553



327,066



326,807



351,548


Reserve for unfunded commitments



32,543



30,368



30,510



28,289



30,981


Other liabilities



1,196,144



1,044,973



963,448



1,335,377



1,130,919


               Total liabilities



41,166,997



41,027,133



37,157,092



36,110,767



35,618,247



















Shareholders' equity:

















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



189,103



189,403



173,331



174,795



175,957


   Surplus



4,195,976



4,214,897



3,653,098



3,693,622



3,720,946


   Retained earnings



1,146,230



1,064,064



997,657



925,044



836,584


   Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(490,884)



(293,956)



(21,146)



(520)



24,136


               Total shareholders' equity



5,040,425



5,174,408



4,802,940



4,792,941



4,757,623


               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

46,207,422


$

46,201,541


$

41,960,032


$

40,903,708


$

40,375,869



















Common shares issued and outstanding



75,641,322



75,761,018



69,332,297



69,918,037



70,382,728


Net Interest Income and Margin




























Three Months Ended




Jun. 30, 2022


Mar. 31, 2022


Jun. 30, 2021


(Dollars in thousands)


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


YIELD ANALYSIS


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Interest-Earning Assets:


























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

4,597,551


$

8,635


0.75 %


$

5,678,147


$

2,852


0.20 %


$

5,670,674


$

1,350


0.10 %


Investment securities



8,880,419



45,024


2.03 %



7,895,281



33,995


1.75 %



5,371,985



20,014


1.49 %


Loans held for sale



76,567



791


4.14 %



110,542



869


3.19 %



281,547



1,977


2.82 %


Total loans, excluding PPP



27,055,042



271,003


4.02 %



24,675,512



231,373


3.80 %



22,588,076



225,664


4.01 %


Total PPP loans



77,816



206


1.06 %



167,541



1,375


3.33 %



1,719,323



18,536


4.32 %


Total loans held for investment



27,132,858



271,209


4.01 %



24,843,053



232,748


3.80 %



24,307,399



244,200


4.03 %


     Total interest-earning assets



40,687,395



325,659


3.21 %



38,527,023



270,464


2.85 %



35,631,605



267,541


3.01 %


Noninterest-earning assets



5,160,394








4,419,309








4,201,147







     Total Assets


$

45,847,789







$

42,946,332







$

39,832,752

































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


























Transaction and money market accounts


$

18,316,890


$

3,836


0.08 %


$

17,473,192


$

2,217


0.05 %


$

15,453,940


$

4,513


0.12 %


Savings deposits



3,548,192



143


0.02 %



3,408,129



130


0.02 %



2,995,871



453


0.06 %


Certificates and other time deposits



2,776,478



1,797


0.26 %



2,848,829



2,281


0.32 %



3,408,778



4,571


0.54 %


Federal funds purchased



333,326



628


0.76 %



354,899



111


0.13 %



520,585



112


0.09 %


Repurchase agreements



403,008



153


0.15 %



438,258



158


0.15 %



394,056



211


0.21 %


Other borrowings



405,241



4,823


4.77 %



354,133



4,093


4.69 %



368,897



4,551


4.95 %


     Total interest-bearing liabilities



25,783,135



11,380


0.18 %



24,877,440



8,990


0.15 %



23,142,127



14,411


0.25 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



14,955,329








13,131,727








11,951,384







Shareholders' equity



5,109,325








4,937,165








4,739,241







     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



20,064,654








18,068,892








16,690,625







     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

45,847,789







$

42,946,332







$

39,832,752







Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)





$

314,279


3.10 %





$

261,474


2.75 %





$

253,130


2.85 %


Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)








3.12 %








2.77 %








2.87 %


Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)








0.06 %








0.05 %








0.12 %


Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)








0.12 %








0.10 %








0.17 %




























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)





$

12,770







$

6,741







$

6,292




Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans





$

8







$

983







$

14,232




Tax Equivalent Adjustment





$

2,249







$

1,885







$

1,424






(1)

The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $89.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


2022


2021


Noninterest Income:























   Fees on deposit accounts


$

33,658


$

28,902


$

30,293


$

26,130


$

23,936


$

62,560


$

49,218


   Mortgage banking income



5,480



10,594



12,044



15,560



10,115



16,074



36,995


   Trust and investment services income



9,831



9,718



9,520



9,150



9,733



19,549



18,311


   Securities gains, net







2



64



36





36


   Correspondent banking and capital market income



27,604



27,994



30,216



25,164



25,877



55,598



54,625


   Bank owned life insurance income



6,246



5,260



4,932



5,132



5,047



11,506



8,346


   Other



5,473



3,622



4,887



5,810



4,276



9,095



7,774


         Total Noninterest Income


$

88,292


$

86,090


$

91,894


$

87,010


$

79,020


$

174,382


$

175,305

























Noninterest Expense:























   Salaries and employee benefits


$

137,037


$

137,673


$

137,321


$

136,969


$

137,379


$

274,710


$

277,740


   Occupancy expense



22,759



21,840



22,915



23,135



22,844



44,599



46,175


   Information services expense



19,947



19,193



18,489



18,061



19,078



39,140



37,867


   OREO and loan related (income) expense



(3)



(238)



(740)



1,527



240



(241)



1,242


   Business development and staff related



4,916



4,276



4,577



4,424



4,305



9,192



7,676


   Amortization of intangibles



8,847



8,494



8,517



8,543



8,968



17,341



18,132


   Professional fees



4,331



3,749



2,639



2,415



2,301



8,080



5,575


   Supplies and printing expense



2,400



2,189



2,179



2,310



2,500



4,589



5,170


   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



5,332



4,812



4,965



4,245



4,931



10,144



8,772


   Advertising and marketing



2,286



1,763



2,375



2,185



1,659



4,049



3,399


   Other operating expenses



17,927



14,573



14,155



10,858



14,502



32,500



25,661


   Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



15,666



42,979


   Extinguishment of debt cost











11,706





11,706


         Total Noninterest Expense


$

231,169


$

228,600


$

224,037


$

232,290


$

263,383


$

459,769


$

492,094


Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


LOAN PORTFOLIO


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


Construction and land development *


$

2,527,062


$

2,316,313


$

2,029,216


$

2,032,731


$

1,947,646


Investor commercial real estate*



8,393,630



8,158,457



7,432,503



7,131,192



7,094,109


Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,421,725



5,346,583



4,970,116



4,988,490



4,895,189


Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP



4,760,355



4,447,279



3,516,485



3,458,520



3,121,625


Consumer real estate *



5,505,531



4,988,736



4,806,958



4,733,567



4,748,693


Consumer/other



1,279,790



1,179,697



928,240



943,243



907,181


Total loans, excluding PPP



27,888,093



26,437,065



23,683,518



23,287,743



22,714,443


PPP loans



47,173



119,362



244,648



501,206



1,318,635


Total Loans


$

27,935,266


$

26,556,427


$

23,928,166


$

23,788,949


$

24,033,078



* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.


† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $795.7 million, $733.7 million, $686.5 million, $665.0 million and $599.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


DEPOSITS


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


Noninterest-bearing checking


$

14,337,018


$

14,052,332


$

11,498,840


$

11,333,881


$

11,176,338


Interest-bearing checking



8,953,332



9,275,208



9,018,987



7,920,236



7,651,433


Savings



3,616,819



3,479,743



3,350,547



3,201,543



3,051,229


Money market



9,264,257



9,140,005



8,376,380



8,110,162



8,024,117


Time deposits



2,704,425



2,828,542



2,810,075



2,994,736



3,339,252


Total Deposits


$

38,875,851


$

38,775,830


$

35,054,829


$

33,560,558


$

33,242,369



















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)


$

36,171,426


$

35,947,288


$

32,244,754


$

30,565,822


$

29,903,117


Asset Quality




















Ending Balance




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

















Non-acquired

















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual


$

20,716


$

19,582


$

18,700


$

23,800


$

16,065


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,371



22,818



4,612



1,729



559


Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



93



464



590



365



695


Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



22,180



42,864



23,902



25,894



17,319


Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



63,526



59,267



56,718



64,583



69,053


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



4,418



12,768



251



89




Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,577



3,118



2,875



3,804



4,777


Total acquired nonperforming assets



69,521



75,153



59,844



68,476



73,830


Total nonperforming assets


$

91,701


$

118,017


$

83,746


$

94,370


$

91,149





















Three Months Ended




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,




2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.14 %



1.13 %



1.26 %



1.32 %



1.46 %


Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans



1.15 %



1.14 %



1.27 %



1.35 %



1.54 %


Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



355.11 %



262.50 %



375.94 %



348.27 %



408.98 %


Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.03 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.03 %


Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.20 %



0.26 %



0.20 %



0.23 %



0.23 %


Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.32 %



0.43 %



0.34 %



0.38 %



0.36 %


Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2022:

















Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")




NonPCD ACL


PCD ACL


Total ACL


UFC


Ending balance 3/31/2022


$

227,829


$

72,567


$

300,396


$

30,368


ACL - Adjustment for PCD loans from ACBI





4,540



4,540




Charge offs



(3,215)





(3,215)




Acquired charge offs



(637)



(2,311)



(2,948)




Recoveries



1,166





1,166




Acquired recoveries



1,188



1,470



2,658




Provision (recovery) for credit losses



31,097



(13,986)



17,111



2,175


Ending balance 6/30/2022


$

257,428


$

62,280


$

319,708


$

32,543
















Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)


$

26,227,674


$

1,707,592


$

27,935,266



N/A


Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)



0.98 %