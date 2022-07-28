Condor Outdoor Is Now Selling Tactical Apparel and Gear Directly to Consumers Online

IRWINDALE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor Outdoor has launched a new direct-to-consumer website www.condoroutdoor.com. This is the first time that Condor has sold directly to the public. The new site will provide a direct connection to first responders, making functional gear and apparel available for on and off duty.
Serving the law enforcement and military community since the 1980s, owner Spencer Tien has life-long relationships with the Army-Navy industry and law enforcement. These relationships continue to be the cornerstone of Condor Outdoor today.
"At Condor, we believe that affordability should not compromise quality and innovation should not compromise reliability," said owner Spencer Tien. "We are excited for the opportunity to serve our customers directly and raise Condor's brand awareness for our dealer community, which is the foundation of our business' success."
In addition to the consumer website launch, Condor has upgraded its dealer ordering portal. The new dealer portal can be reached via the consumer website or by going directly to dealers.condoroutdoor.com and features faster site speeds, improved site security, as well as site experience enhancements. Condor is always looking expand our dealer network. New dealers can apply here.
Condor Outdoor sells durable quality tactical apparel, bags and packs, pouches, gear, and tactical vests and plate carriers. Condor's mission is to create outdoor products with innovative design and excellent functionality that serve customers for both tactical and recreational use.
From its inception in the 1980s, Condor Outdoor has been focused on delivering quality outdoor gear at affordable prices. As the world evolved, following the tragic and horrific 9/11 attacks, a demand for function-focused tactical gear became more prevalent. Condor was one of the first companies to enter into the tactical gear sector to meet the needs of the ever-changing and growing tactical market.
In 2002, Condor's first showcased item, the 3-day Assault Pack, became an instant hit. From there, Condor's team of product engineers began designing various bags, packs, tactical vests, function-focused pouches, and a line of tactical clothing---- meeting the needs of military and law enforcement personnel, first responders, and security professionals worldwide. The company quickly gained recognition for its wide assortment of quality, affordable gear and clothing.
Please direct any press or media inquiries to: media@condoroutdoor.com
SOURCE Condor Outdoor
