BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,200+ Non-metallic Mineral Product Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the non-metallic mineral product manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,200 non-metallic mineral product companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

View all non-metallic mineral product company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Non-metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The global non-metallic mineral product manufacturing industry is continuing to see increased investments and partnerships. Confidence in the market stems from the continuous launch of innovative and new products and increasing demand from furniture categories, as well as long-term structural demand support for housing construction.

One of the biggest challenges for the industry has been dealing with supply chain disruptions. Transportation problems on trade routes and the associated costs have affected global exports of non-metallic mineral products. Delivery delays, increased costs, and uncertainty in general still present challenges the manufacturing industry has to navigate in the face of a global pandemic.

Non-metallic Mineral Product Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private non-metallic mineral product companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

3M Company

Company Owens Corning

USG Corporation

Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc.

Knauf Insulation Inc.

Specialized Manufacturers:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

o Key Products: dry mix concrete, cement, stucco

ACC Ltd.

o Key Products: dry mix concrete, cement

Dryvit

o Key Products: stucco, mica products

Sika AG

o Key Products: stucco, concrete admixtures

US Synthetic Corporation

o Key Products: synthetic stones

View 50+ insights for all non-metallic mineral product companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's non-metallic mineral product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Non-metallic Mineral Product Categories:

Abrasive Product Manufacturers

Cut Stone and Stone Product Manufacturers

Ground or Treated Mineral and Earth Manufacturers

Mineral Wool Manufacturers

Other Non-metallic Mineral Product Categories:

Dry Mix Concrete Manufacturers

Mica Products manufacturers

Stucco and Stucco Products Manufacturers

Synthetic Stone Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-2-200-non-metallic-mineral-product-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301592773.html

SOURCE BizVibe