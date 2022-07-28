BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,200+ Non-metallic Mineral Product Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the non-metallic mineral product manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,200 non-metallic mineral product companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all non-metallic mineral product company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Non-metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The global non-metallic mineral product manufacturing industry is continuing to see increased investments and partnerships. Confidence in the market stems from the continuous launch of innovative and new products and increasing demand from furniture categories, as well as long-term structural demand support for housing construction.
One of the biggest challenges for the industry has been dealing with supply chain disruptions. Transportation problems on trade routes and the associated costs have affected global exports of non-metallic mineral products. Delivery delays, increased costs, and uncertainty in general still present challenges the manufacturing industry has to navigate in the face of a global pandemic.
Non-metallic Mineral Product Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private non-metallic mineral product companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- 3M Company
- Owens Corning
- USG Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc.
- Knauf Insulation Inc.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
- o Key Products: dry mix concrete, cement, stucco
- ACC Ltd.
- o Key Products: dry mix concrete, cement
- Dryvit
- o Key Products: stucco, mica products
- Sika AG
- o Key Products: stucco, concrete admixtures
- US Synthetic Corporation
- o Key Products: synthetic stones
View 50+ insights for all non-metallic mineral product companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's non-metallic mineral product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Non-metallic Mineral Product Categories:
- Abrasive Product Manufacturers
- Cut Stone and Stone Product Manufacturers
- Ground or Treated Mineral and Earth Manufacturers
- Mineral Wool Manufacturers
Other Non-metallic Mineral Product Categories:
- Dry Mix Concrete Manufacturers
- Mica Products manufacturers
- Stucco and Stucco Products Manufacturers
- Synthetic Stone Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.